Liam Dowling wins Oaks with Ballymac Zena after kennel mate Ballymac Pippen is withdrawn from final

Ballymac Zena with Liam, Shane and Jane Dowling after she won the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks at the National meeting in Clonmel on Tuesday. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

There was joy for the Kingdom at the conclusion of the 97th running of the National coursing meeting on Tuesday when the unstoppable kennel of Liam Dowling landed yet other Oaks title, with Ballymac Zena producing a performance that will surely rank as one of the all time greats.

From Sunday morning Ballymac Zena gave an exhibition of sublime pace, and when the big questions were asked in an enthralling semi-final against Catunda Lauran she produced the goods, proving she was as honest as she was fast. There was no final when her kennel companion Ballymac Pippin was withdrawn.

Further Kerry success went to the Tarbert kennels of Patrick O’Connor who produced the highly impressive Express Razor to land the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes in a thrilling decider against Aghadown Wonder. This son of Drive on Smokey was adding to his earlier successes at Ballyduff and East Donegal, and the kennel will take great pride in an excellently orchestrated campaign.

Owned by the trainer’s mother Christina, it was truly fitting to see Express Razor on the winner’s podium as his earnings from his Trial Stake win last season kick-started the Tom Pa O’Connor fundraising campaign, which raised so much funds for several cancer charities.

The Dowling kennels in Ballymacelligott almost added another classic in Clonmel when the ever game Ballymac Major was beaten a length by the Gerry Holian trained Masonbrook Ger in an enthralling Derby final where Ballymac Major was never quite able to bridge the two-length gap that Masonbrook Ger opened up at the bottom of the field. Indeed, the Derby was a thriller right from the word go on Sunday morning with numerous dogs in serious contention from the beginning of the Classic.

The finals session got off to a flyer for Derby winning trainer Holian when his bitch Amiright was far too good for a game Granard Hail in the Kitty Butler Stakes, dominating from slips to control the course and win by a comfortable three lengths. This daughter of Newinn Wonder and Laurina had drawn the short straw in the opening round of the Oaks when bumping into eventual winner Ballymac Zena, but made amends in the consolation stake to take the winner’s purse of €7,000.

The TA Morris Stakes was won by Mallow Trial Stake winner Sore Loser who was far two powerful for Edenderry winner Gigantor winning by an increasing two lengths at the top of the field for handler James Kelleher.

The Champion Bitch Stake was won by flying machine Excelerate who was never really tested in any of her three runs. Trained by Kevin Barry, her devastating turn of foot leaving slips was breath-taking, and after one round the even money quoted before the start of the stake was looking a serious bargain. She beat Tom and Mark Fitzgerald’s Ocean Kerry in a one-sided final.

There was no Oaks final following the withdrawal of Ballymac Pippen and so all eyes were on slipper Brian Doyle as he held onto Ballymac Major and Masonbrook Ger as the hare for the deciding course, the Derby, sped up the field. A perfectly timed slip saw Masonbrook Ger close in on his hare well past the grandstands as hats and programmes flew into the air to the echo of wild celebrations from the Galway connections and winning punters, as Dowling was denied a Classic double.

It was the first ‘normal’ meeting in Clonmel since 2020 with the traditional structure to the programme, and the event was rewarded with a much increased attendance and a vibrant atmosphere over the three days.

Attention now turns to the final classic of the year, the Irish Cup in Limerick racecourse and no doubt Kerry handlers will be eying up more success.