Liam Dowling wins Corn na Féile Oaks and Derby in Abbeyfeale and goes to Clonmel with a nap hand

2022 came to a fitting close for the Ballymac kennels of Liam Dowling when superstar bitch Ballymac Zena left onlookers looking for superlatives with one of the best performances ever seen on the famed Abbeyfeale stretch as she claimed the Corn na Feile Oaks. To confirm Dowling’s supremacy, the maestro provided all four finalists for the two premier stakes and he now heads to Powerstown Park with a nap hand and must be odds on to land at least one Classic at the National meeting.

Ballymac Zena (Boylesports Magic / Silent Wonder) earned quotes as low as 4/1 for outright Oaks success following her phenomenal performances throughout the Corn na Feile Oaks. The Castleisland qualifier blitzed her way through the event and consistently set the clock in each round of the event. The January fawn easily negotiated safe passage through the bottom half of the draw and was declared the winner as kennel companion Ballymac Wonder came through a testing top half of the Stake. The latter has also shortened for Oaks glory following her showing and the May daughter of NewInn Wonder and Ballymac Smokey is now on a mark of 10/1.

Boylesports Team (NewInn Wonder / Ballymac Smokey), owned by Derby sponsor John Boyle and trained by Dowling, was declared winner of the Corn na Feile Derby at the expense of Ballymac Major. A qualifier at Clonmel/Kilsheelin, the winner over came Jeru Hope (6l) and Tree Top Tyson (2 ½ l) to progress to the final. Ballymac Major’s progression through the event was eye-catching and the June son of Watchman and Ballymac Town has seen his odds of Classic success tumble into 7/1.

The Jack O’Rourke Memorial Puppy Stake was won by the impressive Charlie Chip (Drive On Smokey/ Glen Bowen Jessie) from the Macroom kennels of James Kelleher. The Rathcormac qualifier ran off the red collar in the final against Late Chance and while the pair raced wide apart throughout the stretch, the Wheres-My-Wellingtons Syndicate owned runner was always at the helm and ran out a deserving winner by a length and a half.

The Corn Na Feile Oaks Consolation final saw Coffee Queen (NewInn Wonder / Tree Top Kerry) prevail at the expense of Silent Mura. In a one-sided final, the Paul Horig owned and Kevin Barry trained Cashel winner forged an early advantage leaving slips and extend well from halfway to claim victory by two lengths.

The All Age Cup was won by Derby Wonder (NewInn Wonder / Well Friend). Jointly owned by Michael O’Sullivan and Cormac Thompson, from Foynes, the winner was making a timely return to form having been out of sorts since his Desmond Cup victory at Glin early in the season. The winner was a very strong favourite to slips for the deciding course against Bussleton and he duly obliged, showing an impressive turn of early pace to pull clear of his rival and score by a length. The victory puts the Limerick runner firmly in the mix for Champion Stake qualification.

Silent Seanie Se (NewInn Wonder / Silent Belle) upset the odds in fine style capture the Derby Trial Stake for Timmy and Marc Nolan. The June whelp was having just his second outing having slipped in the opening round first time out in Lixnaw. The Mossie O’Connor trained runner grew in stature as the stake progressed and he belied his odds round on round and booked the white collar for the deciding course following gutsy victory over Ashmore Sam in the penultimate round. He faced the highly regarded Pasatiempo in the deciding buckle and while the latter was sluggish to find his stride, Silent Seanie Se hit the ground running and quickly opened a commanding lead. Pasatiempo did work his way firmly back into contention late on but the winner was not to be outdone and he held on gamely claim the plaudits by a neck.

The Reserve Oaks Trial Stake was won by the impressive Barrack Alice (NewInn Wonder / Barrack Roisin). Owned in Tournafulla by Orna and Emily Curtain, the winner looked head and shoulders above her rivals throughout the competition and was always in control of the deciding course where she accounted for the Gavin John’s owned Quaint. The winner is trained by Shane Curtain.

Curtain secured a double on the day when Fillthemagainphil (Boylesports Magic/ Barrack Roisin) won out in the Working Member Stake. Jointly owned by Shane Curtain and John Horgan, the winner was led from slips by Epitant in the final, but the latter quickly went amiss and Fillthemagainphil came home independent to claim victory.

The Abbeyfeale Local Stake went the way of Dangerous Wonder (Needham Danger / Silent Wonder). Trained by Sean Hunt for the Age-Old-Syndicate, the winner, a bitch, progressed through the stake in impressive fashion and led Killeenagh Sid from slips in the final to run out a comfortable two-length victor.