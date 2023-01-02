Kerry

Liam Dowling wins Corn na Féile Oaks and Derby in Abbeyfeale and goes to Clonmel with a nap hand

Derby Wonder wins All Age Cup for joint-owners Michael O’Sullivan and Cormac Thompson from Foynes

The Dowling family including Liam, Shane and Jane, along with Stephen Reidy, in joyous mood after winning the Corn Na Feile Oaks with Ballymac Zena and Corn Na Feile Derby with the John Boyle owned Boylesports Team at Abbeyfeale coursing. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Sponsor Philip Enright presenting the trophy to Marc Nolan after Silent Seanie Se won the Derby Trial Stake at Abbeyfeale. Also included are members of the Nolan family along with trainer Mossie O'Connor from Scartaglin while holding the winner is Moss Leen. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

James O'Connor

2022 came to a fitting close for the Ballymac kennels of Liam Dowling when superstar bitch Ballymac Zena left onlookers looking for superlatives with one of the best performances ever seen on the famed Abbeyfeale stretch as she claimed the Corn na Feile Oaks. To confirm Dowling’s supremacy, the maestro provided all four finalists for the two premier stakes and he now heads to Powerstown Park with a nap hand and must be odds on to land at least one Classic at the National meeting.

Ballymac Zena (Boylesports Magic / Silent Wonder) earned quotes as low as 4/1 for outright Oaks success following her phenomenal performances throughout the Corn na Feile Oaks. The Castleisland qualifier blitzed her way through the event and consistently set the clock in each round of the event. The January fawn easily negotiated safe passage through the bottom half of the draw and was declared the winner as kennel companion Ballymac Wonder came through a testing top half of the Stake. The latter has also shortened for Oaks glory following her showing and the May daughter of NewInn Wonder and Ballymac Smokey is now on a mark of 10/1.

