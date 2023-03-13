Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Marino wins Juvenile Classic at Tralee for local syndicate

IT is, I suppose, a feather in our cap that things worked out the way we predicted in the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic at Tralee Track on Saturday night, with the Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Marino claiming victory over the Pat Buckley-trained Terezas Mendoza and earning €11,000 for a ten-man ownership syndicate headed up by Derek O’Brien from Tralee.

You just had to side with Ballymac Marino in the final, essentially because of the class he possesses, but also because of the incredible record of the man behind him. This was Dowling’s third juvenile classic victory.

Sent off the even-money favourite, the unbeaten Ballymac Marino timed his break to absolute perfection from trap 2 and, once he led around the opening bend this final was as good as over. Buckley’s Terezas Mendoza, the 2/1 second favourite, did chase him strongly on the back straight to be a length and a half adrift rounding the third bend, but, come the finishing line, that length and a half was extended to three and a half lengths because of the quite stupendous finishing power of the June ’21 son of Vulturi and Jamaica Joy.

Sweetening it all beautifully for the winning connections was the fact that Ballymac Marino stopped the clock on 28.09, which was only six spots outside the track record and 28 spots faster than the winning time of 28.37 clocked by Wi Can Dream in last year’s final.

The best drawn finalist of the lot and strongly supported into 5/2 was another Pat Buckley-trained finalist, Ower Mystery, but he totally missed the break from trap 1 and finished a well-beaten fourth.

The rank outsider of the field at 20/1, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Ollie, did well to finish in third place, six lengths behind Terezas Mendoza, and this meant a consolation prize of €2,100 for his Kilrush owner, Philip Ryan.

Liam Dowling never gets very excited about his victories, no matter how big they are, but there was no mistaking the glow on his face following the performance of Ballymac Marino.

“It was great to see him trap the way he did and it was even better to see the way he drove home,” Dowling said. “He is a hell of a good dog.”

Is a tilt at the upcoming €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby sweepstake at Limerick now on the cards for Ballymac Marino? “I will have to talk to the syndicate about that,” Dowling said. “He has had a trial around Limerick already and we will either go for the Kirby sweepstake or go to Shelbourne Park, which will be the long-term venue for him in any event. A great future definitely beckons for him if he stays sound.”

Derek O’Brien, head of the winning ownership syndicate, said that victory in the juvenile classic was a dream come for the members of the syndicate. “We have been running this syndicate for the last eight to ten years and we have won the Guinness 600, the Kingdom Derby and we have won on the Night of Stars, but to come along here tonight and win the biggest prize of all at your local venue just about tops everything to date,” he said. “We have been so, so lucky.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by another syndicate member, Patrick Reidy, who said that they had picked out Ballymac Marino themselves as a pup, to nicely sweeten the whole thing. The eight other members of the syndicate are John Rice, Michael O’Connell, Pauric McCormack, Mike Sweeney, Joe Galvin, Jim Wrenn and Liam and Shane Dowling.

Two semi-finals of a 525 sweepstake for Novice 2 class and six first-round heats of a hot 325 novice sweepstake for ON1 class formed part of Saturday’s supporting programme, though Racing Post Greyhound TV didn’t consider that supporting programme strong enough to come and cover the meeting, as planned. There had to plenty of disappointment over this.

The semi-finals of the Novice 2 525 sweepstake were won by litter sister and brother, Smart Susie (28.96) and Smart Sam (28.91), while the six first-round heat winners in the sprint sweepstake were Crouchs Hero (17.88) Dayplace Lucky (17.60), Ardrahannortface (17.54), Ballymac Sallagh (17.54), Ballymac Opera (17.70) and Killahan Ariel (17.95).

Liam Dowling ran five in the sprint sweepstake and qualified all of them, to complete his great night. The second-round heats will be run this Thursday night, while the final of the Novice 2 525 Sweepstake will be run on Friday night (St Patrick’s Night), with the draw for it as follows (trap order): Stormy Bailey, Smart Sam, Smart Sally, Rathronan Willie, Smart Susie, Bonny Isla.

An A1/ A2 570 on Saturday night was won in 30.86 by Global Glengar, while the remaining winner on the 11-race programme was Break The Best (29.03).