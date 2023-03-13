Kerry

Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Marino wins Juvenile Classic at Tralee for local syndicate

Even-money favourite beat Pat Buckley-trained Terezas Mendoza to scoop €11,000 winner’s purse for owners

The semi-finals of the Novice 2 525 sweepstake at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium were won by litter sister and brother, Smart Susie and Smart Sam Expand

kerryman

John Barry

IT is, I suppose, a feather in our cap that things worked out the way we predicted in the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic at Tralee Track on Saturday night, with the Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Marino claiming victory over the Pat Buckley-trained Terezas Mendoza and earning €11,000 for a ten-man ownership syndicate headed up by Derek O’Brien from Tralee.

You just had to side with Ballymac Marino in the final, essentially because of the class he possesses, but also because of the incredible record of the man behind him. This was Dowling’s third juvenile classic victory.

