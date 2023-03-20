Liam Dowling runs three dogs in final of ON1 325 sweepstake at Tralee this Friday

They might be running for a modest enough purse of €750 in a 325 sweepstake for ON1 class at Tralee Track, but that certainly did not deter the powerhouse that is Liam Dowling from targeting it and the Ballymac maestro, fresh from his triumph with Ballymac Marino in the €11,000-to-the-winner juvenile classic, will have three runners in the final this Friday night.

Particularly impressive for him in winning the second semi-final in 17.43 (.05 fast) on Thursday of last week was Ballymac Sallagh (4/6), and this lady is going to take all the beating from trap 2 in the final. She packs one hell of a punch from traps and, quickly in control from trap 5, she won by three lengths from her kennelmate, Ballymac Opera.

Dowling didn’t win either of the other two semi-finals behind very smart winners in Ardrahannortface and Ballyard Oscar, but Ballymac Winx was a two-length second to Ballyard Oscar in the third semi-final and she has been lucky enough to get a trap 1 draw in the final.

Ballyard Oscar has a family name behind him that brings back great coursing memories, namely that of Michael Daly, of Tralee, and this fellow controlled things up front really well from trap 4 on his way to victory over Ballymac Winx in a time that was only eight spots behind that of Ballymac Sallagh – 17.51.

On 17.55 in the first semi-final was Ardrahannortface, from the Ardfert kennels of another respected doggy figure in Daniel Nolan. This daughter of Des Grace’s Pestana (the dam is Ardrahan Airport) got the start that was required from trap 5, as she had done from trap 6 in the opening round, and she raced home a length and a half ahead of the Pat Buckley-trained Glengar Ace.

Ardrahannortface is the only wide seed to make it through to the final, thus guaranteeing her trap 6, and she is not without a very big chance. However, the way Ballymac Sallagh comes away from traps makes it very difficult to oppose her and she is given the vote to win from trap 2.

The draw is (trap order): Ballymac Winx (I), Ballymac Sallagh (M), Ballymac Opera (M), Ballyard Oscar (M), Glengar Ace (M), Ardrahannortface (W).

Three other sprints formed part of last Thursday’s supporting programme and Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, won two of them with Saleen Bradley (17.57) and Slipalong Joe (17.73), but the highlight of the night for this outstanding trainer on track and field just had to be a run of 28.51 (.10 fast) which was produced in an A4 525 by his charge, News Notice.

This fellow was sent off the 4/6 favourite and such was his dominance from trap 3 that he had eight and a half lengths to spare at the line from Tadhg Boher.

There was also a run of 28.91 by an A6 525 winner, Millridge Maisey, while the other winners and their estimated times were Oak Hollow, 18.13; Eridani Zaurak, 29.68; Fairest Village, 29.62; Boomtown Alana, 29.72.