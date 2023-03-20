Kerry

Liam Dowling runs three dogs in final of ON1 325 sweepstake at Tralee this Friday

Colm McLoughlin, centre, representing the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Lague presents the winner's trophy to Emma Buckley alongside Alex Roche and Willie Joe Murphy after Global Glengar won the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Buster 570 Final, which was part of their fundraiser held at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included are the many members of the KSBGL attending the fundraiser. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

They might be running for a modest enough purse of €750 in a 325 sweepstake for ON1 class at Tralee Track, but that certainly did not deter the powerhouse that is Liam Dowling from targeting it and the Ballymac maestro, fresh from his triumph with Ballymac Marino in the €11,000-to-the-winner juvenile classic, will have three runners in the final this Friday night.

Particularly impressive for him in winning the second semi-final in 17.43 (.05 fast) on Thursday of last week was Ballymac Sallagh (4/6), and this lady is going to take all the beating from trap 2 in the final. She packs one hell of a punch from traps and, quickly in control from trap 5, she won by three lengths from her kennelmate, Ballymac Opera.

