Liam Dowling and Jack Kennelly trained dogs run out of luck in Shelbourne Park semi-finals

THERE was strong Kerry involvement in the semi-finals of two valuable sweepstakes at Shelbourne Park last Thursday, but the luck was out and the four greyhounds involved were eliminated.

Two of them were running in the first semi-final of the Gold Collar A1 550 Sweepstake, but Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Cooper, which was 9/4 second favourite, finished fourth, and Ladyswell, which is trained by young North Kerry football star, Jack Kennelly, and was an 8/1 shot in the betting, finished fifth.

Dowling had Ballymac Moment (5/1) running for him in the second semi-final and this lady, like Ballymac Cooper, finished fourth.

Dowling’s luck stayed out with Ballymac Art (9/4) in the Christmas Oaks, for open class over 525yds. She finished fourth in the second semi-final, just a short-head behind the third greyhound home, Highview Moment.

There was an early start to the racing at Shelbourne Park and one wondered if Liam Dowling’s luck would turn later on at the SIS meeting in Limerick where his charge, Ballymac Casey, was running in the final of the Donal Scanlon Memorial A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,000).

This lady, a June 2020 whelping by Ballymac Bolger out of Droopys Casey, had won her semi-final in 28.79, which was two spots faster than the next fastest semi-final winner, the unbeaten Sheriff, but Sheriff fairly excelled from a trap 1 draw in the final and beat Grouchos Cain by two lengths in a very hot 28.50 for A2 class, justifying 5/4 favouritism in the process.

Ballymac Casey, which was 2/1 second favourite and ran from trap 5, finished in fifth place.

For sure, the luck wasn’t with Liam Dowling in particular at the two meetings in question, but just remember that the man has won a quite remarkable 1,252 races in his career to date, with his classic victories, of course, right up there at the top of the list, and last week’s reverses in Shelbourne Park and Limerick can be viewed as simply an aberration. Just watch the way that 1,252 number will jump for Dowling in 2022!

2,000 retired greyhounds re-homed by end of November

GREAT work is being done in the re-homing of retired greyhounds, as evidenced by the fact that 2,000 of them were re-homed up to November 30 of this year and, indeed, Greyhound Racing Ireland has announced that four new regional facilities for the preparation and re-homing of retired greyhounds are expected to be up and running by March of 2022.

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, which was established in 1997, is funded through owners’ prize money deductions, matched donations by Greyhound Racing Ireland and private donations, and great care is taken to ensure that all retired greyhounds find good homes, whether in this country or broad.

People might wonder about the make-up of a greyhound that spends his racing life chasing a mechanical hare, but, off track, they have so many admirable traits and that comes from somebody lucky enough to have owned a few of them back the years.

***********************

AN interesting statistic from Frank Nyhan, chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland, is that in 2019 the greyhound industry in this country made a net contribution to the Irish economy of €132.3 million and supported 4,150 full-time jobs.

The Covid pandemic was, of course, a huge downer in 2020 and 2021, in relation to income streams anyway, but strong government support kept the ship well afloat and there were many great nights of racing. A strong return to the good days will, hopefully come in 2022 under the strong guidance of Dearbhla O’Brien, the new CEO of the GRI.

***********************

THE last of the Kerry coursing meetings finished at Ballybeggan Park, Tralee, on Tuesday of this week and the focus switches in a big way to the Corn na Féile meeting in Abbeyfeale this Wednesday and Thursday.

Fond memories of Abbeyfeale come back when you think about the great Master Myles all those years ago and it goes without saying that this week’s meeting will put the spotlight on serious challengers for the upcoming classics in Clonmel. The crowds in Abbeyfeale are always huge, and a feature of the Kerry meetings this season has been the large attendances.

Over the Cork border, Millstreet stages its annual meeting this Friday and Saturday and, of course, the build-up to the national meeting will be gathering pace after that. One wonders what kind of pandemic restrictions will be in place come the first morning in Powerstown Park on Friday, February 4?