Lee pleased with contribution of young players despite Lakers losing to UCC Demons

Daniel O’Carroll, Scott’s Lakers, goes up against Stefan Manojovic, UCC Blue Demons, in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scotts Lakers St Pauls 71

UCC Blue Demons 92

While the result might paint the picture of a one-sided game, it belies the fact that for long periods Scotts Lakers St Pauls, playing for the first time at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, gave as good as they got from the Division One leaders from across the county bounds.

Indeed, early in the second half when Senan O’Leary drained two consecutive three-pointers to make it a seven-point game, there was a definite whiff of a competitive game in the air.

However, UCC Blue Demons’ Stefan Manojovic put any hopes of a home win to bed with four three-pointers in the third quarter and the Lakers could not get within touching distance again.

There is no denying that Demons were full value for their win with Kyle Hosford conducting the orchestra, but what could not be hidden was the way Lakers went about the game as they battled all the way to the end displaying great industry and no little skill.

Coach Jarlath Lee felt his team would be disappointed with some aspects of the game, a great sign of maturity in a squad whose average age is just 18 and a half.

"We played well in periods but at other times we might have held onto the ball for too long, and defensively at times communication was lacking," said Lee, who bemoaned the injury to Emilian Grudov, which didn’t help matters.

Lee was delighted with the showing of the younger players, notably Senan O’Leary, while he reserved special praised for Luke Crowley.

"He played very positive during his time on the court. This is a process with such a young team, it will take time. But we will get there."

It is widely acknowledged that Demons are a Super League team in waiting, and though they were slow to settle in a low scoring opening, credit must be given to home side’s defence as they made life difficult for the Leesiders.

Demons eventually got going in the second part of the opening quarter as the Lakers offence didn't quite mirror its tenacious defence. Only Jamie O’Sullivan and Rui Saravaia got on the scoresheet as Tala Fam and Hosford helped Demons to a 23-8 first quarter lead.

The presence of Paul Clarke, still nursing an injury, on court coincided with Lakers best periods as his defence and reading of the game lent a big hand. He was central to one of the scores of the night with slick passing seeing Ben Miller laying up, fouled and subsequently making it a three-point play.

With Jamie O’Sullivan and Daniel Carroll (who hit five points in the second quarter) on song, Lakers stayed in touch at the break, trailing 31 to 43. Lakers cause wasn't helped by a facial injury to top scorer Emilian Grudov who sat out a lot of the first half and his influence on the game was never significant thereafter.

The third quarter, which opened so promisingly, saw Demons extend their lead to 23 points, despite the best efforts of Saravia, who had his best outing to date, Miller and O’Leary.

A notable introduction to National League basketball came in the shape of 17-year-old Luke Crowley, son of Kerry GAA legend Johnny, and he set about his task with gusto. He was later joined by the highly rated Jack O’Sullivan for his home debut.

Baskets from Grudov, Clarke, Miller and two three-pointers from O’Leary meant the Lakers kept their tempo going to the very end, and, on reflection, it can be noted they outscored their illustrious opponents in the second and fourth quarters.

It is nights like these that the young players, who the club is investing so much in, learn from, and the big home support could fully appreciate the wholehearted effort of the squad.

UCC Blue Demons are further down the road as a mature team with experience of playing at the highest level. Obviously there was periods in this game where the Lakers went through flat phases and these can prove costly against top teams.

Some of their team play, most notably in the second quarter and early in the third, was really good. If they can bring this consistent level of performance every week they will win more games than they lose and can feel justifiably proud of their nights work.

Scott’s Lakers team: Ben Miller (16), Rui Saravia (15), Senan O Leary (14),Jamie O Sullivan (10), Emilian Grudov (7), Daniel Carroll (5), Paul Clarke (4), Lorcan Keane, Mark Sheehan, Jack O Sullivan, Jason Lee.

UCC Blue Demons Tala Fam had a game high 26 points, while Kyle Hosford shot 17 points and Stefan Manojovic chipped in with 14.

Lakers are on the road again on November 27 as they travel to Portlaoise looking to avenge their cup defeat at the hands of the Panthers.

The next home game sees Limerick Sports Eagles visit the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, December 11.