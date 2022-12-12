Last minute cancellation of Saturday’s greyhound racing in Tralee was taken in ‘interest of safety’

From left, Lucy Ahern with Jack Geoghegan, William Ahern and John Geoghegan meeting up with Santa at his grotto during the Festive Family Fun Night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

EVERYTHING was in place for Saturday night’s meeting at Tralee Track, with all the greyhounds kennelled and everybody ready for action, but a serious deterioration in weather conditions led to a decision to abort the meeting.

Declan Dowling, Sales and Operations Manager at the Oakview venue, said that the racing surface was fine when inspected between 5.30 and 6pm, but it quickly froze over after that and there was no choice in relation to the decision to call off the meeting.

“”I know that there was a lot of disappointment, but our decision was taken in the interest of safety, which is always of paramount importance to us,” he said.

The meeting has been re-arranged for next Saturday night.

***************

TRALEE was one of a number of tracks to cancel meetings on Saturday night, with decisions taken earlier in the day to pull the Leger meeting at Limerick as well as the meetings at Thurles, Cork and Waterford.

Racing did take place at Shelbourne Park, Mullingar, Dundalk and Drumbo Park and at Shelbourne Park Liam Dowling qualified Ballymac Drama (winner, heat 4) and Ballymac Run (second, heat 3) for the semi-finals of the Christmas Oaks. Ballymac Drama runs from trap 4 in the first semi-final this Saturday night and Ballymac Run has a trap 3 draw in the second semi-final, with Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Dolly in trap 5.

On the Shelbourne Park supporting card, there were wins for Dowling’s Ballymac Pete and Brendan Maunsell’s Sunshine Dream.

***************

THE list of important fixtures for 2023 has been finalised by Greyhound Racing Ireland and Tralee will be getting off to the strongest of starts with first-round heats of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby on January 7. The juvenile classic at the Oakview venue starts on February 18.

The final of the Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park will have an earlier setting than usual on September 2. All fixtures are available on “Talking Dogs.”