Lakers resurgence continues with hard-fought win at home over Fr Matthews

Scotts Lakers St Pauls made it three from three in the National League with a hard-fought win over Fr Matthews in Killarney on the weekend Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers, St Pauls 80

Fr Matthews 72

Scotts Lakers St Pauls continued their mid season resurgence with a hard fought, but thoroughly deserved win over a durable and game Fr Matthews side.

Playing their first game in a month due to Covid postponements it took them a little time to get into their stride, but when they did get going they played some of their best basketball of the season.

Top scorer Godwin Boahen felt the four week break was something that went against them.

"We were a little rusty,” he noted.

"I missed a few lay ups that I'd usually get, but I'm really happy with the boys. Once we got playing we really clicked.

"I lost my first game in a Lakers vest against Limerick Eagles, even though that was a game we could have won. I just want to keep playing and keep winning."

Winning is something the Lakers have done now for the third time in-a-row and given that it was against a side that they struggled against early in the season, you could argue it was their most impressive.

The Lakers welcomed Marko Bencic back into the squad and he showed that he too can be an option for the remainder of the season.

It would be too simplistic to say that the arrival of Boahen has seen an upsurge in the Lakers form, but it's certainly been a huge factor.

His ability to know when to pass, shoot or run brings the best out in his teammates and there's not much better in the League when he is in full flow.

Another huge factor has been the consistent presence of Mark O’Shea and David Gleeson in the squad. Both are aggressive and dominant under the boards and now are adding the scoring touch to their game.

Paul Clarke, who also offers a strong option in this regard ran into early foul trouble so O’Shea and Clarke were needed more than ever.

Fr Matthews settled quickly into the game, hitting the first seven points, leading Coach Jarlath Lee to call a timeout.

The tactical adjustments certainly worked a treat as Emilian Grudov soon got to work at his most effective best as Boahen, O’Shea and Gleeson also found their range.

Bencic nailed a big three as did Boahen as the Lakers swung into a 24-22 first quarter lead. Boahen and Grudov kept the scoreboard ticking over, while Rui Saravia was starting to enjoy himself with some nice assists.

Fr Matthews kept themselves in the conversation though, mainly through the impressive and athletic Jonathan Garcia.

He received good support from Player-Coach Darko Bucan, David Murray and the effective Diego O’Herlihy. When the halftime buzzer went the Lakers had a seven point advantage, 42-35.

The Lakers came out in the third quarter meaning business and scores from Saravia, Boahen, Gleeson and Grudov saw them push it out to a game high lead of seventeen, 61-44.

Fr Matthews main man Garcia, however, responded in kind and with Deividas Brazas offering good support off the bench they went on a 15-3 scoring run and the game was in the melting pot, going into the final quarter, with Lakers leading by just five, 64-59.

Again the Lakers pushed on to a 75-62 lead courtesy of baskets from Grudov, Boahen and Saravia, but again Fr Matthews roared back into it, thanks mainly to the promptings of Diego O’Herlihy.

With a little over two minutes to go the Lakers had a tenuous four point lead, 75-71, but seemed to have the advantage with Fr Matthews in team foul trouble, but as if to add to the tension the Lakers missed four from four from the free throw line until Grudov, Boahen and Saravia steadied the ship and saw the Lakers run out 80-72 winners.

With all capacity restrictions now lifted it was great to see a near capacity crowd enjoying the game and there's no doubt in the games most difficult moments it was definitely the urgings of the home support that inspired the team. That support can be a useful weapon in the important games that lie ahead.

Coach Jarlath Lee was delighted with the home support.

"First of all I want to thanks all the fans that were there and next week we want ye back and even louder."

He too felt the team was a little rusty and didn't exclude himself from that assertion.

"We were very rusty. in the dressing room at half-time, the team themselves were disappointed about the way we were playing even though we were up in double figures, but we never felt at ease with this team and they proved it coming back at us twice."

He pointed out "my own coaching was poor, I didn't get the rotations right. Big positive is we've won three in a row now, we've a great atmosphere around the squad and that’s a big factor in why we are winning."

Top scorers on the night for the home side were Godwin Boahen (32), Emilian Grudov (24), Rui Saravia (11), David Gleeson (4), Mark O'Shea (4), Marco Bencic (3), Jamie O’Sullivan (2), Daniel Carroll, Paul Clarke, Lorcan Keane.

Fr Matthews were best served by the impressive Jonathan Garcia (29), Diego O’Herlihy (15), Darko Bucan (11), David Murray (8), Deividas Brazas (6), Brian O Neill (3).

The Lakers are at home again this coming weekend when they welcome Waterford IT Vikings to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre this Saturday, February 5 with a 7.30pm tip off.

Last time these two sides met the Lakers ran out easy winners, but if anyone thinks this game will be a formality, they need look no further than the Vikings most recent game where they put League leaders UCC Blue Demons to the pin of their collar, and in the process put up the biggest score UCC have conceded all season.

They will be looking to Craig O’Neill, Denis Miculescu and Scott Dunphy to upset the Lakers apple cart and so Boahen ,Grudov and Co will have to be at their best to come out on top.