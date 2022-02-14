Lakers looking to weekend double header to bounce back

Daniel O’Carroll Scott’s Lakers up against Stefan Manojovic UCC Blue Demons in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Killarney the week before last Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

UCC Blue Demons 96

Scotts Lakers 86

Scotts Lakers St Pauls will have a double header this weekend as they look to bounce back from defeat after narrowly losing out to UCC Blue Demons in the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

While losing is always disappointing it was an excellent showing against a seasoned and experienced side, currently top of the League.

It all started so well with Godwin Boahen quickly into his stride and at the end of the first quarter the Lakers had a thirteen point lead, 27-14.

The second quarter belonged to Blue Demons as they fired in 36 points as former Laker Toby Christensen was red hot and Tala Fam was starting to find his feet too.

Fourteen points was what the Lakers mustered up in response to the Demons blitz as the lead changed hands at half time, 50-41.

The third quarter saw the Lakers put in an excellent shift ,limiting the Demons to 14 points and gathering 19 of their own , thereby cutting the deficit to four, 64-60.

Try as they might in the final quarter the Lakers couldn't get their noses in front. A big factor in the game at this stage was the foul count as three Lakers players were fouled out amid some debatable decisions.

This served to halt any momentum generated and Demons ran out 96-86 winners. Top scorers for the Lakers were Godwin Boahen with a game high 37, Emilian Grudov 13 and Senan O’Leary had 11. Toby Christensen checked in with 36 points, Tala Fam had 23 with Ryan Murphy and Stefan Manojlovic on 10 each.

Coach Jarlath Lee felt the team had a collective disappointment over the game, a sign of the progress they've made this season. He also was left to rue the amount of points Demons gathered from the charity stripe.

“Going down by ten points to the League leaders ,a seasoned team has left us deeply disappointed,” he stated.

"We had two good quarters, the first and the third, the second went a bit scrappy, while the fourth left us frustrated at some of the referees calls. But asides from that we know we can do better.”

He went on, "We've two games next weekend, two games were targeting for two wins. We are a strong team and well be looking to return to winning ways in front of our own fans on Saturday night.”

This coming weekend sees the Lakers have a double header and two wins from these fixtures will be a huge boost to their hopes.

On Saturday, February 19 they welcome Portlaoise Panthers to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre with a 7.30 tip off.

Will it be a case of third time lucky for the Lakers? The two sides first met in the National Cup back in October in the Castleisland Community Centre behind closed doors.

A close first half but a poor second half showing meant the Panthers advanced in the Cup while the League fixture in Portlaoise was a much better showing despite going down by six points in the end.

This marked a first appearance for Godwin Boahen ,who shared court time with Ben Miller, and of course Godwin has gone from strength to strength since, while Emilian Grudov has scored well in both Panthers encounters.

Portlaoise Panthers themselves have been going through a bit of a rocky patch losing four of their last five fixtures and they currently sit below the Lakers in the League standings, but if the Lakers think this leads to an easy game that's where they would be mistaken.

The big home support in the last two games have been integral to the team’s performances so once again a bumper crowd is anticipated. You can pay at the door and there is ample seating for everyone.

Scotts Lakers take to the road Sunday morning then when they travel to the Barrow Centre in Carlow to take on the natives who will be a formidable opponent.

Martin Conroy is acknowledged as one of the country's top coaches and they play a durable brand of basketball with them.

They seem to have overcome the disappointment of a heartbreaking loss to the Drogheda Wolves in the National Cup and their league form of late has been red hot with defeat to Limerick Celtics being their only blemish.

Their recent midweek defeat of UCC Blue Demons has really pushed them into the title conversation.

In Nate Schafer they possess a lethal weapon and his high scoring feats cannot go unnoticed. In Ben Kelly Flynn, Eoin Hackett and Kevin Donohue they have a strong supporting cast so the Lakers will have to be at their best as they look to get back in the play-off hunt.

Tip off in the Barrow Centre is 3pm and will likely be streamed live on the IT Carlow Basketball Facebook page.