Lakers have no answer to Conor O’Sullivan’s scoring as Ulster Elks win easy in Killarney

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers 77

Ulster University Elks 94

In the end Scott’s Lakers had no answer to a Conor O'Sullivan inspired Ulster University side as they tried to snap out of a recent losing run on Saturday, less than 24 hours after their agonising two-point loss to Portlaoise.

Cork native O’Sullivan tormented the Lakers inside and out, hitting six three-pointers and drawing comparisons to his father Tom. Tom was an outstanding player in an all conquering Neptune side in the heady days of the 1980s and 90s and it is definitely a case of ‘black cat, black kitten’ when it comes to his son Conor.

It had all looked very promising for the Lakers in an entertaining first half, one in which they retired to the dressing room with a 49-46 lead. But the pivotal third quarter proved to be their undoing as they were outscored 30-17 with O’Sullivan hitting half that total. It was a tired second half display from the home side, entirely understandable given their February schedule of games and a hard fought battle the night previous with the Portlaoise Panthers.

Eoin Carroll was rewarded for his recent form with a starting berth and alongside the other inform young gun Senan O’Leary he helped the Lakers into an early 6-4 lead. Jamie O’Sullivan and Nate Shafer exchanged threes before O’Leary hit again from downtown. Jack O’Sullivan, swapping places with his namesake Jamie, opened the lead out to 14-7 before Shafer, Conor O’Sullivan and Igor Markiewicz pulled it back to 16-13.

Jamie O’Sullivan, back on court, hit a basket before Markiewicz and O’Sullivan made it 18-18 with 2 minutes left. The next minute was like the shootout at the OK Corral as Mark Sheehan, Jack O’Sullivan and Rui Saravia for the Lakers and Conor O’Sullivan all hit threes to help the Lakers into a 29-21 advantage. But as was his wont, O’Sullivan hit two late baskets to close the gap to four, 29-25.

Darragh Lyne and Mark O’Shea were back in the Lakers squad and they made their appearance in the second quarter. Ben Hesnan made an early impact for the Elks with a three but Jack O’Sullivan replied in kind. Shafer and Lakers captain Saravia were having a good battle and two Conor O’Sullivan threes briefly gave the Elks a 38-36 lead.

The introduction of Lyne and O’Shea gave the Lakers an extra zip and further points from Jack Ferguson and Carroll( with a three) helped the Lakers regain the initiative at 49-46.

O’Leary kept his radar on to reply to another O'Sullivan three but it was in this period that the Elks really made their presence felt. They put huge pressure on the Lakers restarts, forcing errors which they punished through Maximillyan Dimitrov, Shafer and O’Sullivan. They opened up a ten point lead, 62-52 but this was immediately halved by Jamie O’Sullivan and Saravia.

O’Sullivan, Stuart O’Connor and Adam Ryan, replying to a couple of Saravia baskets, re-established the 10-point advantage, which stayed at 10 despite a Ferguson three and Mark Sheehan two.

The Lakers found it extremely difficult to get any momentum going in the final quarter as the Elks maintained their press . A Ferguson three either side of a Igor Markiewicz basket saw it at 80-69 , the same duo again answering another Ferguson three. Saravia cut the gap to nine but that was as good as it got despite Saravia hitting another three. That was due to the promptings of Matthew Rooney, Dimitrov and O'Connor who kept the scoreboard busy to the last buzzer.

There can be no doubt that the Lakers ,at their best, can be a match for everyone, but the last six weeks emphasises the need for a full squad. The intensity and speed of the games mean that it requires a sustained effort to be competitive until the end.

Rui Saravia was the Lakers top scorer with 18, Jack Ferguson netted 16, Eoin Carroll 11, Senan O’Leary 10, Jamie O’Sullivan 8, Jack O’Sullivan 8, Mark Sheehan 5, Mark O’Shea 1, with Darragh Lyne and Oisin Spring also playing

For the Elks Conor O’Sullivan had a game high 33, Nate Shafer shot 16, Maksimillyan Dimitrov and Shane O'Connor both had 11 while Igor Markiewicz had 10.

The Lakers play their final game of the season next Saturday in Donegal when they face Team North West.