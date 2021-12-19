Lakers give most complete performance of the season to see off Limerick Celtics

Emillian Grudov had a big night on Saturday night for Scotts Lakers, St. Paul's against the Limerick Celtics Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers St Pauls 102

Limerick Celtic 81

Scotts Lakers St Pauls exacted revenge on Limerick Celtics for an opening day defeat and in the process produced their most complete performance of the season so far.

Admittedly the Celtics arrived at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre slightly depleted, but the truth is they would have still have found the Lakers nut tough to crack such was the intensity and focus of the home side.

The headlines will undoubtedly belong to Bulgarian Emilian Grudov who scored a game high 38 points. Even in defeat on opening day he tormented the Celtics defence and last evening was no different as he went through his full repertoire of skills ,playing inside and out, scoring freely.

Godwin Boahen was not too far behind Grudov in the scoring stakes, he netted 30,but his ability to spot a gap or a pass meant quality service was received by his teammates and Rui Saravia certainly enjoyed his feed, chipping in for 13 points.

But plaudits must also be handed out to the "Treble Towers" of David Gleeson, Paul Clarke and Mark O’Shea, who gobbled up rebounds like they were going out of fashion and they really laid down the platform for this latest win.

O’Shea, back in harness after his GAA commitments, was particularly effective under the boards at both ends. With all three players available for the first time this season it gives coach Jarlath Lee some real options in defence and also rotation ,allowing for more intensity throughout the game.

Renowned for his defence this season to date David Gleeson showed he had more strings to his bow as he contributed immensely to the offence in the second half and should he continue to progress he will prove to be a potent weapon from here on.

Jamie O Sullivan again belied his tender years, draining two three-pointers in the second half and his all round game is certainly benefitting from his game time. Youngsters Senan O’Leary, Lorcan Keane and Daniel Carroll again gave fresh impetus off the bench while Mark Sheehan was once again involved.

Ironically it was the visitors who made the better start with Martinez, Sanahuja and Andre Wolford all finding their range, leading 10-5 early on.

Emilian Grudov kept the Lakers engine ticking over until Boahen, O’Sullivan, Saravia and Clarke got motoring and they pushed the Lakers out to a 25 -17 first quarter lead.

Baskets from Grudov, Boahen and O’Shea kept the Celtics at arms length and when Martinez and Wolford threatened to get a bit closer Grudov and young Daniel Carroll kept the door firmly shut to help the Lakers to a 52-44 half time lead.

Boahen sank an early second half three pointer and with Saravia and Grudov keeping the scoreboard ticking over and O'Sullivan hitting a big three, the wind was knocked out of the Celtics sails.

Gleeson drove the final nail into the coffin and an eighteen point 3rd quarter lead,78-60, looked unassailable. Wolford threatened a mini comeback hitting four quick points, but Godwin, Saravia and Grudov were having none of it and the Lakers closed out the game to land a much deserved victory on a scoreline of 102-81.

On a night where everyone carried their weight, Lakers scorers were Emilian Grudov with 38 points, Godwin Boahen (30), Rui Saravia (13), Jamie O’Sullivan (8), David Gleeson (6), Paul Clarke (3), Daniel Carroll (2), Mark O’Shea (2), Lorcan Keane and Mark Sheehan.

For Limerick Celtics Rafael Martinez had 33 points, Andre Wolford (25), Rojer Sanahuja (13), Gerard Myles (5) and Patrick O'Connor (5).

Coach Jarlath Lee couldn't hide his satisfaction.

"This win has been brewing for the last month," he revealed.

"Training has been good ,the squad has been getting stronger, with David Gleeson only back for his second game at home being a huge edition. Mark O’Shea proved last night why he is the club captain.

"[He] did a bit of everything, very strong defensively r an the floor well, created space for others. Paul Clarke rebounded well, his communication on and off the court has been a big help this year."

On his side scoring 102,Lee added,

"Jamie [O’Sullivan] played his roll and hit some big shots. Godwin controlled the offence and ran the floor well .Rui was great, his biggest improvement has been his interior passing. He and Emilian are forming a great partnership on the inside.”

On the Bulgarians contribution Lee enthused.

"Emilian was just a beast ,scored well inside and out .Limerick couldn't handle him.”

On the future Lee pointed out that "tonight’s win comes from the teams defence. We have improved and we will continue to improve.”

So the Lakers can enjoy their Christmas turkey but not too much as Thursday, December 30t brings the big Killarney derby against the Killarney Cougars in the Presentation Gym.

A Christmas cracker in the offing.