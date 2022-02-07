Lakers claim fourth win in-a-row to keep play-off hopes alive

Lakers made it four wins on-the-trot in the league with a big win over Waterford IT Vikings in Killarney Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers, St Pauls 110

Waterford IT Vikings 76

Scotts Lakers St Pauls completed a League double over Waterford IT Vikings and in the process chalked up their fourth league win in-a-row and kept their end of season play-off hopes alive.

Outside of a scrappy second quarter Coach Jarlath Lee will be very content with his squad’s display and by the time the final buzzer went all 10 had seen court time while nine got on the score sheet.

With six games left to play in the season, three at home and three away, it's all to play for going down the stretch.

Next weekend sees a road trip to the Mardyke to face UCC Blue Demons, while the following weekend is a double header, home to Portlaoise Panthers on the Saturday night and a spin to the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow on Sunday afternoon.

By that evening the picture will look a lot clearer as for the Lakers’ play-off prospects.

That said you can only play one game at a time and Saturday night's encounter in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre saw the home side run out comfortable winners.

The tone was set early in the first quarter as Emilian Grudov, Godwin Boahen, Rui Saravia and Paul Clarke all found their range.

The input of Clarke, seeing more court time in the absence of the GAA tied David Gleeson, was very obvious and he chipped in with some nice baskets at opportune times.

Boahen was picking up from where he left off last time out and his 15 first quarter points were par for the course for the inform Canadian.

Rui Saravia was also looking sprightly and his big three pointer was one of five for the Lakers in the opening quarter as they struck 38 points and led by an impressive twenty, 38-18.

As impressive as that quarter was, the second quarter would have concerned Coach Lee as it well and truly belonged to the visitors.

They may only have hit 19 points, thanks mainly to the trojan efforts of Osilama and Conor Fenton, but they kept the home side to a miserly nine points and in the process cut the gap to ten points, 47-37.

Midway through that quarter the lead was actually down to eight points, but a big steal from Boahen led to the same player hitting a big three from downtown and in truth the Vikings never held sway in the contest after that. Baskets from Mark O'Shea and Grudov put the tin hat on that.

The third quarter saw Paul Clarke set the tone early with a nice basket and this prompted a flurry of scores from Jamie O’Sullivan, Boahen and Grudov, who really went to work at this juncture.

The Bulgarian was tormenting the Vikings defence at this stage as he drew fouls and rained in baskets in equal measure.

The fourth quarter saw the Lakers bench being run and it resulted in some enjoyable passages of play.

Daniel Carroll, Senan O’Leary, Mark Sheehan and Marco Bencic all contributed, with the latter three all hitting big three pointers, while O’Leary added six points besides.

Bencic showed some nice moves, but the loudest cheer of the night was reserved for teenager Mark Sheehan who nailed a big three from the corner.

By now Godwin Boahen had checked out with 34 points and his contribution is always significant and vital to the team.

Senan O’Leary hustled till the final buzzer and it was fitting that the last word went to Grudov as he hit a big three to complete the Lakers scoring.

Grudov is quickly turning into a very effective player in the League and his scoring return is topped only by Boahen.

For the Vikings their race was well and truly run, but they tried valiantly, mainly thanks to the efforts of the Kavanaghs Jay and Dean, the aforementioned Osilama, Conor Fenton and Daniel Sheehan.

By game’s end the Lakers had broken the ton mark to hit 110 points while the Vikings finished with 76.

Top Scorers for the Lakers were Godwin Boahen (34). Emilian Grudov (33), Rui Saravia (14), Senan O’Leary (9), Marco Bencic (7), Paul Clarke (6), Mark Sheehan (3), Mark O’Shea (2), Jamie O’Sullivan (2), Daniel Carroll.

Coach Jarlath Lee was understandably pleased after his side wrapped up their fourth straight win.

"We are delighted with the win, some of the execution of our plays were top class. Paul Clarke did really well and showed he can be an offensive threat as well,” he noted.

"The amount of spacing Mark O’Shea dies in offence is unbelievable and that sometimes goes unnoticed.

"We have UCC Blue Demons next week, so our training this week will be focusing on shutting them down defensively but we must also remember to play our own offence and let teams worry about us too."

Next up is a jaunt across the County Bounds to the Mardyke in Cork City to face UCC Blue Demons.

Last time out back in November a young Lakers side put up a good showing against the League leaders, but probably didn't do themselves full justice as they played very effectively in patches but also went through some flat phases.

It's fair to say the team is in a much better place now, but they will have to be at their very best against a star studded side.

The Cork side are led by Irish International Kyle Hosford, the free scoring Tala Fam and former Laker Toby Christensen, but as with all Kerry vs Cork Derby games anything can happen.