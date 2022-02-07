Lady Sydney wins A3 Tri Distance sweepstake final to give Fleming the perfect tonic

THERE were 6/4 joint-favourites in the Jack Kennelly-trained Hazelfield Echo and the James O’Regan-trained Chlas Act, but these two, and everything else, were upstaged in last Friday night’s final of the Brendan Cremin A3 Tri Distance Sweepstake by 3/1 shot, Lady Sydney, which claimed a handsome purse of €1,450 for David Fleming from Rathmore.

David had come out of hospital only the previous Wednesday, having spent a week there, and, for any doggy man, there is no better pick-me-up in a situation like that than a good win by one of your charges.

Mind you, this was more than a good win. Lady Sydney had shown impressive finishing speed behind Hazelfield Echo at the semi-final stage over 525yd and, over 550yds this time and from a trap 5 draw, she made her finishing speed tell in a big way by coming from off the pace to score by three lengths from 8/1 outsider, Champhers Belle, with half a length back to another 8/1 outsider, Speak Out Rocko.

It was a race which wasn’t easy to call as it progressed and Michael Wren’s Steeple Rd Bella (trap 1) was the one leading crowded opposition around the third bend before Lady Sydney swooped on the outside with her powerful winning run.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Brendan Cremin, Lady Sydney more than trebled her career earnings from 14 starts – from €690 to €2,140. Good sponsorship can do things like that.

Another sweepstake on the night, for A6 class over 525yds and funded by Greyhound Racing Ireland itself, offered a winner’s purse of €800, and it was hard to see anything other than the Timmy Carmody-trained Ardfert Spark claiming that prize after he very impressively won his first-round heat in 29.01.

Not surprisingly, Ardfert Spark was the hottest of favourites at a pretty unbackable 1/3 in the second semi-final, but, in sharp contrast to the first round from trap 3, he completely missed the break from trap 1 and wound up in fourth place behind 10/1 outsider, Caspian Alf, which is owned by John Hamill, of Ballyduff.

Caspian Alf claimed the lead around the third bend and he hit the line a length and a half ahead of Payyaway Chloe in 29.54, with three-quarters of a length back to the fast-starting Send It Hanna. For an investment of €1.00 on the tote, Caspian Alf paid a remarkable win dividend of €94.10.

There was no upset in the first semi-final because it was won by 7/4 favourite, Headleys Secreto, owned by Nick E Cotter, of Knocknagoshel. He had won his first-round heat in 29.35 and, quite remarkably, he recorded exactly the same time in making all from trap 4 and beating Smearla Master by two and a half lengths, with the same distance back to Oak Express.

Headleys Secreto will be five years old next August, but no better man than Nick E Cotter to keep them nicely primed and the son of Secreto and Smearla Federal is given the vote to win the final from trap 3 this Saturday night.

The draw is (trap order): Payyaway Chloe, Oak Express, Headleys Secreto, Send It Hanna (M), Smearla Master (M), Caspian Alf (W).

Last Friday’s supporting card saw an open 525 brilliantly won in 28.45 by Pennylane Sheba, owned by a Lixnaw syndicate headed up by Niamh McKenna. This lady was sent off the 6/4 favourite from trap 4 and it was quite something the way she overtook Cashen Tatyana and Bounard Han into the third bend on her way to a five-length victory over Bounard Han, with three and a half lengths back to Cashen Tatyana.

On 28.86 in a 525 race for A2 class was Cashen Dolphin for Chris Houlihan and James Hannon and these two have a very promising bitch in Cashen Miska, which ran on really well in the opening novice race to be beaten by just a short head in 29.12 by another very promising newcomer in Michael McEllistrim’s Cape Treasure.

Other winners: Hawthorn Mary, 17.91; Sleepy Martie, 17.76; Baltovin Buster, 29.09; Lissycasey Harry, 29.28.

During racing there was very nice tribute to the late Michael O’Donnell, of Ventry, who was well known at the Oakview venue and who died in University Hospital Kerry on January 29.