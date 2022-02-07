Kerry

Lady Sydney wins A3 Tri Distance sweepstake final to give Fleming the perfect tonic

Sponsor Brendan Cremin, second from left, presents the winner's trophy to trainer/owner David Fleming after Lady Sydney won the Brendan Cremin Electrical Tri-Distance Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included from left are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Tim Kelly, Milo Sullivan, Ray Fleming, Christy Murphy and, in front, Willie Joe Murphy (breeder) and Michael Fleming. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

kerryman

John Barry

THERE were 6/4 joint-favourites in the Jack Kennelly-trained Hazelfield Echo and the James O’Regan-trained Chlas Act, but these two, and everything else, were upstaged in last Friday night’s final of the Brendan Cremin A3 Tri Distance Sweepstake by 3/1 shot, Lady Sydney, which claimed a handsome purse of €1,450 for David Fleming from Rathmore.

David had come out of hospital only the previous Wednesday, having spent a week there, and, for any doggy man, there is no better pick-me-up in a situation like that than a good win by one of your charges.

