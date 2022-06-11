Lack of players forces Team Garvey’s St Marys to withdrawn from Women’s Super League basketball

The Team Garvey’s St Marys basketball team has announced that they will not compete in the Women’s Super League next season, citing a lack of players as the main reason for their withdrawal.

The Castleisland club endured a tough season in 2021/22, winning just four of their 18 league games, but that was still enough to keep off the bottom spot of the division, ahead of IT Carlow Basketball, who had just one win all season.

Nevertheless, St Marys struggled for much of the campaign, and they have made the tough call to withdraw from playing national league basketball for the foreseeable future.

In a statement issued to The Kerryman, the club said: 'St. Mary’s Basketball have made the difficult decision to not to compete in the Women’s Super League next season. While we realise that this is disappointing news for Kerry basketball, we did not have the numbers required to make up a team. The club plans to rebuild over the next few years and will hopefully compete at national level again in the near future. We wish to thank our sponsor Garvey's Supervalu, our dedicated players, the coaching staff and our wonderful supporters.’

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s were coached by Liam Culloty last season and had signed Le’Jzae Davidson – a graduate of Furman University in South Carolina – at the start of the season. However, after a slow start, Davidson picked up an injury and the team played most of the season without any American.

The team is set to lose Castleisland native Paris McCarthy who is heading to East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in August to take up a scholarship with the prestigious Division One school.

Despite the announcement to withdrawn from the national stage for the time being, the future of the club would seem to be in good stead after St Mary’s Castleisland won the Under-14 Girls All-Ireland Club Championships (AICC) Division B title in March.