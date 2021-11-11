Knocknaboul Syd retired due to recurring injury

Connections of top class tracker Knocknaboul Syd have called time on his racing career due to a recurring injury.

Bred in Ballydesmond by Tadgh Kelly, the son of Droopys Sydney and Knocknaboul Madam made his debut at Tralee before being purchased by Paddy McElligott. He raced against the best in training and amassed winnings of €35,000 during a phenomenal career.

Trained by Pat Buckley, Syd reached the English Derby semi-finals on two occasions but claimed his greatest prize earlier this year when landing the coveted Easter Cup.

He also added the Kingdom Derby to his impressive CV when beating the likes of Ballymac Wild, Native Maestro and Great Name That.

Sad news of Eric Browne’s passing

The sad news of Eric Browne’s passing was met with widespread shock and sadness last Friday evening. A larger than life character, Eric was a passionate supporter of greyhounds both track and field.

The fearless bookmaker understood the game and its make-up, a trait which made him stand out from the rest.

A recent documentary commissioned by RTE centred on Eric’s role in masterminding what was the greatest gambling coup ever landed in greyhound history.

Eric’s attention to detail in the ‘Ballydonnell Sam’ story is stuff of legend and no doubt was retold many times throughout Listowel in recent days.

To his wife Mary, son Berkie, daughters Jani and Sara, sister Patsy and extended family, we offer sincere and deepest condolences on behalf of all involved in greyhound sport in the Kingdom.

May the sod of his beloved Listowel rest lightly on his gentle soul.

Time is nigh for registration App

On November 22nd, 2021, pursuant to Article 36 of the Greyhound Industry (Racing) Regulations 2007-2021, the Board of Rásaíocht Con Éireann have directed that it will be a condition of entry at RCÉ Licensed Stadia, that owners and trainers must have updated all outstanding records on RCÉTS relating to the greyhounds/pups in his/her care.

Failure to do this will result in race entries automatically not being accepted for racing for this owner/trainer until such time as the deficiency is rectified. Once relevant updates are provided, entries will again be accepted.