The Kingdom Swimming Club senior squad returned to training on Wednesday at the Sports and Lesiure Centre, Tralee. Front, l-r: Zara O'Connor, Cian Mason, Sara Lucid, Rory Boyd, Lily Ryan, Jack Doyle and Alex Perez. Back, l-r: Oisin McGibney, Marie O'Sullivan, Ava O'Hannon, Ger McDonnell (Head Coach), Lia McLysaght, Harry Boyd and Jessica Agbaih. Photo by Joe Hanley

The Kingdom Swimming senior squad returned to training this week: From left: Ger McDonnell (coach), Harry Boyd, Alex Perez and Pat McTigue. Photo by Joe Hanley

Kingdom Swimming Club’s senior squad returned to training after an eight-month Covid enforced break. The junior squads will return to training later in September.

Head coach Ger McDonnell said that “all the swimmers were delighted to be back in training and looking forward to upcoming competitions.”

As a welcome back, all swimmers in Kingdom Swimming Club will receive will receive a welcome back bag sponsored by Swim Ireland, Swim Headz, Lee Strand and Benner’s Hardware.