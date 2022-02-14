Kingdom Warrior set for his first fight on Irish soil in three years

The Kingdom Warrior, Milltown's Kevin Cronin, is set for his first fight on home soil in three years when he boxes an eight round contest at Super-Middleweight at Glen Rovers in Cork on Saturday, April 2 Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

After a wait of three years, the Kingdom Warrior, Milltown’s Kevin Cronin, is set for his first fight on Irish soil since his debut in Dublin in March of 2019.

Cronin has fought all his subsequent bouts outside the country, retaining an unbeaten record along the way.

Now he's due to fight an eight round contest at Super-Middleweight over eight rounds at Glen Rovers GAA Grounds in Cork on Saturday, April 2.

"It’s great to be getting back,” Cronin told The Kerryman on Monday afternoon.

“The biggest part of it was getting back to fighting in Ireland to be honest with you. Three years is far too long to be out of Ireland.

"I know I’d be spending most of my career fighting outside of Ireland, but most of your fights that you’ll get at home will probably be in the early days when you’re being built up.

"It's great to be getting back here and hopefully we can get another two or three fights in Ireland this year. “

Remarkably it’ll be the bones of nine months since his last fight – a victory over Daniel Borisov in Spain last July – meaning the excitement levels will be high for both the man himself and his band of supporters.

Indeed, Cronin revealed that with the fight taking place in the Rebel county interest it in from the Kingdom is already high.

“It’s a gift,” he says.

"Obviously I’m not getting all the tickets allocated to me that I wanted, I was hoping to get a lot more tickets.

"I was talking to the promoter of the show today and he was saying he’d try to get me more tickets.

"To be honest the fight’s only been announced a couple of hours and that sold out the tickets he gave me already.

"He said he’ll definitely be able to get me more but he wasn’t sure if he could get me a lot more or not. Hopefully he will.”

The fight, which will take place in a marquee on the Glen’s pitch, is set to be Cronin’s first at Super-Middleweight.

“I’m making the jump because of a couple things for the future for me at Super-Middleweight that have been talked about for me already,” he explains.

"It only being in Cork it should make the weight a bit easier as there won’t be any flying. Weight always changes when you’re on a plane and that’s how I always ended up coming in at crusier weight rather than light heavyweight in all my fights.

"It’s nice to be able to go up the road, but no matter how big a crowd comes with me I’m delighted to be able to have crowds there, to be able to have my family there.

"It’s just nice to fight in front of the people who have seen the hard work going in all along and people to be able to come along as see the hard work that’s been put in.”

The work towards the eight rounds has already begun with Cronin’s camp ahead of an aborted fight in Yorkshire in December proving invaluable preparation.

“I’m getting back sparring now tomorrow [Tuesday] actually,” he says.

“I’ve been picking away at sparring, but not in-camp sparring, which is a bit heavier running through the paces now for the next eight weeks. I’m really looking forward to it.

"I’m a distance fighter and we figured that out over the lockdown. I’m far better over six than I am at four, and eight than six and so on. I thrive as we go through the rounds. I can’t wait to get in there for eight rounds.

"The one thing we know as well is that if I win the eight rounds I’m fighting for an Irish title, that's one reason I want that eight rounder now as it sets me right up.”

Cronin’s opponent will be revealed closer to the fight.