Kingdom Swimming Club shortlisted for 2022 Club of the Year

Kingdom Swimming Club has been shortlisted for the Swim Ireland 2022 Club of the Year award. The Tralee club has been nominated along with the Cathal Brugha Swimming and Water Polo Club in Belfast, Claremorris Swimming Club in Mayo, and Dolphin Swimming Club based in Mayfield in Cork city.

Chairperson Pat McTigue said: “I am delighted and proud that Kingdom Swimming Club has been shortlisted for the 2022 Swim Ireland Club of the Year. This is great recognition of the teamwork, perseverance and commitment of Kingdom Swimming Club over the last two years. Well done swimmers, head coach and the coaching team, parents and committee. In our 40th year of existence, it is hugely motivating for all our members and wider community to be recognised at national level and included in the final four swim clubs of the country.”

Head Coach Ger McDonnell said: "It’s a testament to all those involved with the club not only now but everyone over the last 40 years which has seen Kingdom Swimming Club establish itself as a strong swimming club with tremendous ties to the local and wider Kerry community.”

The winner will be announced at the 2022 Swim Ireland Awards in October.