Kingdom Greyhound Stadium to host Kirby Memorial 525 Sweepstake qualifier this weekend

Kilmoyley trainer Michael Regan sent out Baltovin Tumble to clock the fastest time of 28.80 in the concluding A2 525 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee track

Imagine the same owner scoring an incredible double by winning the Derby and Oaks at the national coursing meeting. Well, the equivalent in prize money for such a feat, €80,000, will go to the winner of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial 525 Sweepstake which begins at Limerick Track on Saturday, March 25.

JP McManus and his wife Noreen have made this event the most valuable juvenile classic in the world, with total prize money of €160,000 (including €20,000 for Limerick GAA clubs), and every year since its inception you just get blown away by the magnitude of it all.

It is very important, therefore, to highlight the fact that a qualifier for the Kirby sweepstake, bringing with it free entry, is taking place at Tralee Track this Saturday night. A superb addition this to the programme for the juvenile classic final.

As to the Kirby sweepstake itself, entries must be with Jody Thompson (085 8797575) by 12 noon on Monday, March 20, at a cost of €200 per entry.

****************

Kilmoyley isn’t just good hurling territory, it is also known as a mighty doggy stronghold and Michael Regan struck a nice blow for the area by sending out Baltovin Tumble to clock the fastest time of 28.80 in the concluding A2 525 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

Other sub-29.00 seconds runs were produced by Noel O’Leary’s Loher Tiger (28.88) and Dan Wren’s Steeple Rd Milan (28.87), while the remaining winners were Capetown, 29.09; Westwind Maiden, 29.07; Riverfield Star, 29.12; Astra Lottie, 29.29; Bolus Jim, 29.39; Feora Pete, 29.31; Celerino, 29.39.

****************

Starting at Tralee Track on Friday, March 24, is the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial Sweepstake. Over 570yds for A1 class, this is always a great event and racing manager, Kieran Casey, is accepting entries at €30 each.

****************

At Curraheen Park last Saturday night, Russmur Pat, which James O’Rourke trains for Rathmore’s Jeremiah Murphy, enjoyed no luck in running in the final of the €5,500-to-the-winner Cork Cup and a fifth placing behind 5/4 favourite, Trouble, meant a consolation prize of €500.