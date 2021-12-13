Kerry

Kingdom Derby semi-finals too tight to call after ultra-competitive first round heats

Singalong Sally and Ballymac Wild clock incredible times in winning runs

The Kingdom Derby semi-finals take place this Friday following on from four fascinating first round heats last Friday at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Expand

kerryman

John Barry

BOOKMAKER Berkie Browne made possible a winner’s purse of €5,000 in the Kingdom Derby at Tralee Track, an event which honours the memory of his late father, Eric, and it was great to see so many good greyhounds contesting the four first-round heats of the event at the Oakview venue last Friday.

Among them were the last two winners of the track’s Juvenile Classic, Singalong Sally and Ballymac Wild, and these two scored brilliant victories, with Singalong Sally clocking the fastest time of the year in heat 1, which was 28.10, and Ballymac Wild immediately following up by winning heat 2 in 28.18. To put those runs in perspective, the track record is 28.05, set in May of 2016 by Curious Boy.

