Kingdom Derby semi-finals too tight to call after ultra-competitive first round heats

BOOKMAKER Berkie Browne made possible a winner’s purse of €5,000 in the Kingdom Derby at Tralee Track, an event which honours the memory of his late father, Eric, and it was great to see so many good greyhounds contesting the four first-round heats of the event at the Oakview venue last Friday.

Among them were the last two winners of the track’s Juvenile Classic, Singalong Sally and Ballymac Wild, and these two scored brilliant victories, with Singalong Sally clocking the fastest time of the year in heat 1, which was 28.10, and Ballymac Wild immediately following up by winning heat 2 in 28.18. To put those runs in perspective, the track record is 28.05, set in May of 2016 by Curious Boy.

The other heat winners were Skywalker Barry (28.27) and Ballymac Merlin (28.32) and, for sure, two great semi-finals are in prospect this coming Friday, especially the first semi-final which sees Ballymac Wild, Ballymac Merlin, Skywalker Barry and Good Cody, which was the 4/1 long-odds favourite, in opposition.

The big two in the second semi-final are Singalong Sally and Ballymac Fairone, but you don’t rule out anything in this brilliant event and 25/1 shot, Millridge Dolly, proved that in heat 3 by running Skywalker Barry to two lengths. Indeed, Donal G O’Mahony’s bitch was right with Skywalker Barry rounding the third bend before losing out coming home.

Pride of place on the night, though, has to go to Singalong Sally, which Pat Buckley trains for English owner, Gilbert Anderson. She was very short at 1/2 in the betting for heat 1, but she was always going to deliver once she led the charge to the first bend from trap 2. It is greatly to the credit of the Rathmore-owned Russmur Pat that he ran her to a length at the line and, in fact, this fellow’s estimated time of 28.17 would have won any of the other three first-round heats – by a single spot in the case of heat 2.

Three and a half lengths behind Russmur Pat was the Noel O’Leary-owned Loher Ron, whose litter brother, Loher Lee, was eliminated in heat 2 behind Ballymac Wild.

In relation to Ballymac Wild, he was at the generous odds of 5/2 in winning heat 2. Liam Dowling’s star, a winner of €52,323 in his career to date, timed his break to perfection from trap 3, as he did from trap 5 in winning the 2020 juvenile classic, and nothing stood a chance with him as the race progressed, including 4/6 favourite, Good Cody. He hit the finishing line four and a half lengths ahead of 8/1 shot, Athlacca Zette, with half a length back to Good Cody.

Heat 3 saw Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone sent off the 6/4 favourite, but things were always shaping up better for the Mark O’Donovan-trained Skywalker Barry, which was 7/4 second favourite and started strongly enough from trap 2 to be a narrow leader from Millridge Dolly rounding the first bend. Skywalker Barry, whose career earnings total €51,290 to date, saw off the game challenge of Millridge Dolly coming home by two lengths, with a neck back to Ballymac Fairone.

At this stage, Liam Dowling had qualified two for the semi-finals in Ballymac Wild and Ballymac Fairone and none other than his recent Irish Leger winner, Ballymac Merlin, made it no.3 for him in some style by running away with heat 4.

The 4/5 favourite here, Coom Leo, was always in trouble from trap 2, whereas Ballymac Merlin brilliantly timed his break from trap 4 and wound up winning by seven and a half lengths from Cashen Dolphin, with two and a half lengths back to South Of Georgia.

It isn’t easy to predict how things will work out in this Friday’s semi-finals, especially the first semi-final, but one feels safe enough in predicting that Singalong Sally and Ballymac Merlin will qualify from the second semi-final. No matter what, though, we are going to have six very worthy finalists on Tuesday of next week (December 21).

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Skywalker Barry, Good Cody, Ballymac Wild, Loher Ron, Ballymac Merlin, Athlacca Zette (W). Second semi-final: Cashen Dolphin, Russmur Pat, Ballymac Fairone, Singalong Sally, South Of Georgia (M), Millridge Dolly (M).

Friday night’s supporting card saw Bobsleigh Dream slated from 5/2 to 6/4 in the last race (A1 525) and this lady duly delivered in very decisive fashion for trainer, Pat Buckley, and owner, Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla. Not alone did this daughter of Droopys Sydney and Bobsleigh Jet break her duck at the fifth attempt by scoring an 11-length victory, she also recorded the quite stunning time of 28.19. Some way for trainer Buckley to end the night!

Over 325yds, that Ultra consistent sprinter, Sign On Mac, scored his eleventh victory in 17.64 for local owner, Anthony Slattery, while the Listowel-owned Tarmons Lady saw off strongly-fancied opposition in winning an A3 525 race in 28.89. Other winners were: Looster Jamie, 18.32; Gulleen Daddy, 29.54; Satellite Star, 29.38.