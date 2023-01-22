Kerry

Kingdom Derby final draw is not kind to Sunshine Dream who goes up against four Liam Dowling runners

Brendan Maunsell trained Sunshine Dream sets fastest time in semi-finals but is drawn in trap six against Liam Dowling’s four runners and Burgess Rapid from Cork for €7,000 to the winner purse

Brendan Maunsell with Sunshine Dream, the winner of the first semi-final of the Kingdom Derby at Tralee on Friday night Expand

kerryman

John Barry

ON both track and field, Liam Dowling has a reputation that is sky high and, while he is commanding particular attention at the moment for the highly-fancied runners that he is taking to the upcoming national coursing meeting in Clonmel (five in the Boylesports Derby and three in the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks), he was very much the dominant figure at Tralee Track last Friday by qualifying a quite remarkable four greyhounds for the final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000), including the winner and runner-up in the second semi-final.

There are just no barriers for this man and, while the Kingdom Derby is the most competitive of events, he achieved 100 per cent qualification with his four semi-finalists. Not easy for anybody to top that one.

