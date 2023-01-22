Kingdom Derby final draw is not kind to Sunshine Dream who goes up against four Liam Dowling runners

ON both track and field, Liam Dowling has a reputation that is sky high and, while he is commanding particular attention at the moment for the highly-fancied runners that he is taking to the upcoming national coursing meeting in Clonmel (five in the Boylesports Derby and three in the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks), he was very much the dominant figure at Tralee Track last Friday by qualifying a quite remarkable four greyhounds for the final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000), including the winner and runner-up in the second semi-final.

There are just no barriers for this man and, while the Kingdom Derby is the most competitive of events, he achieved 100 per cent qualification with his four semi-finalists. Not easy for anybody to top that one.

Yes, another outstanding Kerry doggy handler, Brendan Maunsell, of Abbeydorney, sent out his charge, Sunshine Dream, to win the first semi-final in a hugely impressive 28.26, which was 28 spots, or four lengths, faster than the 28.54 recorded by Ballymac Finn in winning the second semi-final, but the draw for the final this Friday night was not kind to Sunshine Dream, placing him in trap 6 against five other inside seeds.

It poses the obvious question: What kind of a run will he get from the outside box?

The Dowling runners are in traps 1, 2, 3 and 5 and, with all due respects to Sunshine Dream and the other finalist, the Cork-owned Burgess Rapid, it has to be odds-on that one of the Dowling runners will win the final.

However, it is going to come down to the way they trap and the order the race takes off the opening bend is going to be absolutely crucial to the outcome, as it is in most finals.

Focusing on the two semi-finals, Sunshine Dream (2/1 fav) was mightily impressive in winning the first of them. Owned by Brendan Maunsell’s sister-in-law, Bríd Maunsell, he swept past the front-running Burgess Darcy on the rails turning for home after the fastest quarter-final winner, Stream Of Sydney, had been in contention with them and he hit the finishing line two and a half lengths ahead of Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Bailey, with a length back to Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa.

In the second semi-final, the best breaks were achieved by Burgess Rapid, Ballymac Bronze and Cloneden Flash, but Ballymac Finn, which was housed in trap 5 and was the even-money favourite, took up the running off the second bend from Ballymac Bronze and he held a two-length lead over his kennelmate rounding the third bend.

Very much to the credit of Ballymac Bronze, he closed to a neck at the line for a Liam Dowling 1-2, with two and a half lengths back to Burgess Rapid. An absentee was the Scartaglen-owned Scarty Yank.

So the obvious question at this stage: if Liam Dowling does manage to win Friday night’s final, which of his four is it going to be? Ballymac Whispa has the most favourable draw of the lot in trap 1, but I believe that Ballymac Finn will get himself into a winning position from trap 3 and he is given the vote.

Needless to say, Burgess Rapid could well spring a surprise from trap 4 and, of course, they will all be running second to Sunshine Dream if he manages to get into a winning position from his trap 6 draw.

Between the lot of them, it is a final line-up that does full justice to the importance of the memorial event itself and to the brilliant sponsorship provided by Eric Browne’s son, Berkie, and, whether it will be Ballymac Finn or one of the other five crossing the line in front, we are, for sure, going to have a worthy winner, as we most certainly did last time out with Good Cody.

The draw is (trap order): Ballymac Whispa, Ballymac Bronze, Ballymac Finn, Burgess Rapid, Ballymac Bailey, Sunshine Dream.

Friday’s supporting programme saw Cape Legend record 28.64 for Michael McEllistrim, of Ballylongford, and Millridge Andy record 28.69 for Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet, while there were sprint runs of 17.52 by Earn Perks, owned by Thomas and Johnny Regan, of Ardfert, and 17.68 by Tivoli Sydney, owned by Paudie Keane, of Moyvane.

Other winners were Jesceda Covid, 28.88; Callura Flyer, 29.31; Throwmedownsumtin, 29.15; Sarges Mario, 29.22.