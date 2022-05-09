King is queen of the handball court after winning National Junior Plate title

Kerry has a new All-Ireland medal winner thanks to the phenomenal exploits of a Mid Kerry handball star. Talented Glenbeigh player Roisin King was the pride of the parish this week following her success at the National Junior 40x20 handball finals in Tyrone at the weekend. Competing in the Under-15 Singles Plate final, King produced a masterful display to clinch the title following an emphatic 15-5 victory over Niamh McElwane from Tyrone.

Fifteen-year-old King has showed steady progress this season winning the Ladies ‘C’ Plate final at the Spa Killarney One Wall Slam in March and reaching the Munster 40x20 Under-15 final in February where she was narrowly defeated by Cliona Rogers from Clare.

“Roisin’s victory in Tyrone is a massive boost for juvenile handball in Kerry. She had been very consistent in her play this year and has been rewarded for her dedication to the sport last weekend. She is an exceptional player with an extremely bright future in handball,” said Jack O’Shea, PRO of the Kerry Handball Board.

In January, King competed in the highly prestigious She’s Ace All Women’s Tournament in Belfast where she reached the semi-final stages on the competition. She can now look forward to an exciting provincial and All Ireland campaign as handball swings into action for the summer season.