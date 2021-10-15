Killorglin looking to bounce back at home to Ballincollig

Team 360 Financial Killorglin will be seeking their first win in the Men's Super League when they host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig this Saturday.

Following their 92-78 defeat in Tralee to the Warriors last weekend, Killorglin will be hoping to bounce back with a win over a Ballincollig team that had a winning start to life in the Super League, with a debut 78-69 victory over C&S Neptune

Killorglin head coach Declan Wall is eager to get back in front of home fans.

“I’m looking forward to playing our first home game of the season on Saturday night. The last few seasons we have a pretty good home record and hopefully we can do same this season,” Wall said. “Ballincollig are a strong side, they have brought in a lot of new players, recruited well imports-wise and it will be another tough game for us to start our campaign. We have worked on few things from last weekend and feel we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves. The lads are looking forward to the game and we’ll try and get our first win on the board.”

Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan feels his side have a tricky assignment this weekend.

“It’s our first away fixture in the Super League and it’s in one of the most difficult places to perform, going to Killorglin. We are working hard and preparing for it and really looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be looking to build on their opening day win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin when they head to Galway to take on Moycullen.

“Moycullen have one of the richest traditions in basketball and we always look forward to taking to the floor with them,” Warriors’ head coach John Dowling said. “[Moycullen coach] John (Cunningham) always has his team well organised and well run and it’s going to be tough place to get the win, but we’re looking forward to the battle.”

Moycullen are looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat last time out.

“It was great to get back to competitive action last weekend after such a long break and, I’m proud of the effort we put in,” coach John Cunningham said. ”We had a number of looks at the end of the game to win it and the only disappointment was that we didn’t make one. It’s a tough follow-up for our first home game, with Tralee coming to town, but that brings its own buzz and we’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

Elsewhere, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s are at home to Fr. Mathews from Cork in Castleisland. The Castleisland based women will be looking to bounce back positively from a heavy 112-41 loss away to UCC Glanmire last weekend.

In the Men’s Division 1 both Killarney clubs are on the road on Saturday with Killarney Cougars taking on Limerick Sport Eagles at 7pm, with Scotts Lakers St Pauls heading to Cork to face Fr. Mathews at 7.45pm.

Fixtures

Saturday, October 16

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League - Round 2

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig at 7.15pm

MissQuote.ie Women's Super League - Round 2

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Fr. Mathews 6.30pm

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1 – Round 2

Limerick Sport Eagles v Killarney Cougars, 7pm

Fr. Mathews v Scotts Lakers Killarney, 7.45pm

Sunday, October 17

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League - Round 2

Moycullen v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (time tbc)