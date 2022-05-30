Killarney's Galvin goes top of British Championship after Jim Clark Rally win

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in their VW Polo GTI R5 Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick /Sportsfile

Killarney and District Motor Club members Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin won the Jim Clark Rally in their Volkswagen Polo GTI, and in the process took the lead in the British Rally Championship.

They finished the event with a victorious margin of 47.8 seconds over James Williams and Dai Roberts in a Hyundai i20.

The win gives a Cronin a major boost in his quest to draw level with the five British titles tally of record-holder, Jimmy McRae.

Garry Pearson and Dale Furniss took third spot in their Ford Fiesta, thirteen seconds behind Williams and Roberts.

“It’s good to get a win in the BRC, our pace was good in Clacton, we started well here too on Friday night, it was just a case of managing our pace then today, we weren’t going quite as quick as last night,” said Cronin.

Meanwhile, Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan were excluded from the event in controversial circumstances after they drove a portion of a stage on a punctured tyre.

The Welsh/Kerry crew are refusing to comment on the matter until they have had the time to assess the full circumstances of the exclusion.