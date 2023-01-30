Killarney Valley high jumper Ciara Kennelly captains DCU to Irish University indoor team title

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare athletes , from left, Marc Foley, Tiarnan O'Shea, Tadgh Harrington and Ruairí Daly who participated at the Kerry Colleges Cross Country championships in Killarney

The Killarney Community College athletes who participated at the Kerry Colleges Cross Country championships in Killarney

Mo Abdalla, Cathal Murphy, Jack Barrett, and Elvis Coffee Ankomah from Mercy Mounthawk School, Tralee who participated at the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country Championships in Killarney

From left, Ryan Carey, Kyle Benson, Colman Courtney, Jack Lyne and Fionn Spillane from Presentation Secondary School, Milltown who participated at the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country Championships in Killarney

The St Brigid's Secondary School Killarney athletes Jenny Lucey, Aine O'Sullivan, Muireann O'Donoghue, Grace O'Meara, Orianne McGillycuddy, Sarah Cooper and Rachel Fuller who participated at the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country Championships in Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Killarney Valley’s Ciara Kennelly, representing DCU, captained her team to the Irish University indoor team title at the Irish University Indoor Championships on Saturday. Kennelly won an individual medal in the high jump with a clearance of 1.75m, but just missed out on the gold on the count back.

Other notable performances came from Rebecca Falvey from Lios Tuathail who was competing for UL in the 200m, long jump and 4 x 200m relay and was part of the ladies team who finished second overall. Kirby Anne Ryan (Tralee Harriers and UCC) was fourth in the women’s shot and club mate Luke O’Carroll (representing UL) was fifth in the men’s shot.

At the AAI Indoor Championships on Sunday there was gold for race walker David Kenny from Farranfore Maine Valley who covered the 3km distance in 11.21.27, 36 seconds ahead of Brendan Boyce in second place.

Meanwhile, Sarah Leahy was competing in the 60m at at Internacional de Catalunya Track Meet where she finished sixth in the final – racing times of 7.43s for 3rd in her heat 7.44s in the final.

Meanwhile, the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country Championships were held in the Demesne in Killarney last Thursday with some very familiar Kerry athletes featuring in the medals. In minor girls there was silver for Ciara Eager (Star of the Laune, Intermediate School Killorglin).

In the Junior, Intermediate and Senior girls races gold went to three girls from Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare with Doireann O’Neill taking gold in the junior race, Maria Murnane winning the Intermediate 2,500m and Ella Hussey taking the senior title.

Isaac Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley and St Brendan’s Killarney) won the Junior boys race and brothers Seamus and Kieran O’Donoghue from Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare were joint winners of the Intermediate boys 4000m. School and club mate Tommy Arthur won the Senior boys race.