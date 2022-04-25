Killarney Valley AC win Quill Cup at Kerry Athletics Track and Field Championships

Paddy O’Donoghue was the oldest competitor on the day, competing in the M85 shot put, at the Kerry Athletics Track and Field Championships at An Riocht in Castleisland on Sunday.

Killarney Valley’s senior men’s team with Chairperson of Kerry Athletics, Martin Fitzgerald, who presented them with the Quill Cup at the Kerry Athletics Track and Field Championships at An Riocht in Castleisland on Sunday.

Last Sunday saw the first day of the Kerry Athletics Track and Field Championships take place, with the Senior and Masters athletes in competition at An Riocht in Castleisland. Although the day was sunny and bright, a strong wind saw times down on previous years. Nevertheless, this didn’t deter the athletes, and performances were good across the board with Killarney Valley AC topping the podium in several events and their senior men taking home the Quill Cup.

In the Senior Women, Sarah Leahy won the 100m and 200m titles and led her team to gold in the 4x100m relay. Killarney Valley also won the Senior Men’s 4x100m relay.

Conor Gammell also did the sprint double for the club winning the 100m and 200m.

Jordan Lee took the high jump title with club mates Sam Griffin and Jason Lee in second and third places. Jordan’s winning jump of 1.90m was close to his PB. Sam Griffin took the Senior Men’s long jump title.

Jason O’Reilly took the 400m, Oisin Lynch the 800m and Darragh O’Leary won the 3km title. Kathryn Ryan won the Senior Women’s 800m and Jean Courtney took gold in the WFD.

Other Senior Women’s titles were won by Abbey Littlejohn (Kenmare AC) who took gold in the discus, shot and javelin, Rebecca Falvey (Unattached) won the long jump and 400m, Niamh O’Mahony (An Riocht) took gold in the 3km.

Alan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) won the senior men’s discus and shot and the javelin title went to David Littlejohn (Kenmare).

In the Master’s Women events medal winners were; W40: 3km Mary Barrett (An Riocht).

W45: 100m, 200m and long jump Ursula Barrett (St Brendan’s).

W50: WFD Eileen O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla).

W55: 3km Margaret Carlin (St Brendan’s).

Relay: Gneeveguilla.

Masters Men titles went to M35: 400m and 3km Arthur Fitzgerald (Farranfore Maine Valley).

M40: high jump Alan Delaney (Killarney Valley), 3km Ivan Segade Carou (St Brendan’s), a visually impaired runner who was guided by Artur Novak, 400m Derek Pyne (Killarney Valley).

M45: 100m and 200m, Sean Murphy (Star of the Laune), Discus, shot and WFD, John Breen (An Riocht), long jump Vincent White (Kenmare), 3km Tim O’Connor (An Riocht).

M50: 100m Stephen Griffin (Star of the Laune), 400m Willie Ready (An Riocht), long jump Sean Mulvihill (An Riocht), javelin and high jump Artur Novak (St Brendan’s), 3km Donal Leahy (Lios Tuathail).

M55: 100m and 200m Michael Murphy (Killarney Valley), 400m and 3km Noel Carr (An Riocht).

M60: 3km Kevin Griffin (An Riocht).

M65: 200m and 3km walk David Kissane (St Brendan’s), discus, shot and javelin Patsy O’Connor (Tralee Harriers), 3km Michael Mangan (Star of the Laune).

M70: 100m and 400m Donal Crowley (Tralee Harriers)

M75: Jim O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley) 100m, long jump and high jump.

M85: Paddy O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) who was the oldest competitor on the day took gold in the shot and discus.

Relay: Killarney Valley.

Full results are available on the website. The Kerry Juvenile Track and Field Championships will be held at An Riocht on the weekend of May 7 and 8.