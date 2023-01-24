Killarney sprinter Sarah Leahy runs 60-metre personal best time in Czech Republic

Killarney Valley’s rising sprint star Sarah Leahy featured prominently in the recent indoor tour meet in Jablonec, Czech Republic where she ran a new 60m personal best of 7.32 seconds, finishing second to Britain’s Dina Asher Smith who ran a world lead time of 7.08 seconds. This run puts Leahy at eighth in the all time Irish rankings for that event.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Oisín Lynch, another Killarney Valley athlete, showed his class at round 2 of the 123.ie National Indoor League. Competing as a guest, Lynch won his 800m race in 1 minute 57 seconds, clocking this speed for the third time this season.

Meanwhile, Ger Cremin (An Riocht) won gold in the Masters Men O-35 to O-49 pentathlon at the 123.ie National Indoor Combined Events in Athlone. Cremin had strong performances in all five events – 60m hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot and 1,000m – to see him top the podium.