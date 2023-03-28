Killarney native James Weldon reappointed Ireland women’s head coach for EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers

Kerry native James Weldon has been reappointed as head coach of the Ireland women’s team for the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers, which begin in November.

Weldon, who was first appointed in November 2018 and took charge of the team in January 2019, helped Ireland to a silver medal at the 2021 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries. Weldon subsequently led the side on their return to FIBA Women’s EuroBasket in November 2021. Despite failing to pick up a win from their four qualifiers, Ireland were competitive throughout the campaign and came extremely close to claiming the scalp of the Netherlands, losing by just three points, 59-56, in Dublin last November.

Speaking about his reappointment, Weldon said: “I would like to thank Basketball Ireland’s Elite Performance Committee (EPC) for their continued support, vision and the opportunity to continue to build, consolidate and strengthen our place alongside the top teams in Europe. Getting the necessary game experience and skillset to compete - both individually and as a team - at this level is essential and a priority for going forward.

"Our summer programme will be an important aspect of this. Advancing from our current position in a cohesive manner with a concise plan in place is vital and the management team are really looking forward to stepping up to the challenge. It’s also a massive boost that TG4 continue to get behind the team and will be broadcasting all of our FIBA Women’s EuroBasket games in 2023.”

Tim Rice, who is chair of Basketball Ireland’s Elite Performance Committee (EPC), added: "We are confident with the reappointment of James Weldon as our women's head coach, that the team will be successful at the highest level of European basketball. The performances of the last three FIBA Women’s EuroBasket games, particularly the home game against the Dutch, has everyone paying attention, not only in Ireland, but also across Europe. The players, staff and coaches have done so much to elevate this team to compete at a high level. We are confident that James will continue to lead our programme with great character, as well as a winning mentality, as we keep progressing in FIBA EuroBasket."

Weldon previously worked as an assistant coach for the Irish senior women’s team between 2003 and 2006. He is also a former head coach of Ireland’s U18 women’s side. Domestically Weldon is a three-time Super League coach of the year. He won nine national titles with UL Huskies during a four-year spell at the club from 2011 to 2014.

He was also recruited by Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2018 to be part of the Kerry senior football management team.