Killarney golfers Jack Buckley and Donie MacSweeney win Audi Ireland quattro Cup national final

Local golfers Jack Buckley and Donie MacSweeney have won the 2022 Audi Ireland quattro Cup on their home course, Mahony’s Point, at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, and in doing so will represent Ireland at the 32nd Audi quattro Cup World final next month, which will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the host course of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Buckley and MacSweeney topped the leader board at the national final last Wednesday with 50 points, five clear of the next best pair, to claim the prestigious title of Audi Ireland quattro Cup national champions.

The pair, qualifiers from the Audi Cork regional event, completed the incredibly competitive course in mixed weather conditions with their 50 points plenty good enough to finishing ahead of second placed John Darby and Pat Ward, qualifiers from the Audi Galway, Audi Sligo and Audi Ballina regional event who totalled 45 points. Audi Limerick qualifiers Brian McGrath and David McGrath claimed third place with 44 points.

In total, 96 golfers in 48 teams took part in this year’s Audi Ireland quattro Cup National final, the first since 2019. Following the day’s golfing, guests attended a gala dinner and prize giving ceremony at the five-star Europe Hotel & Resort and were treated to an interesting panel discussion hosted by broadcaster Joe Molloy featuring Audi Galway brand ambassador and Galway GAA star, Shane Walsh.

Buckley and MacSweeney now start their preparations for the 32nd Audi quattro Cup World final which will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from October 9-13. The Audi Ireland champions will tee off against finalists from 38 participant countries to compete for the title of Audi quattro Cup world champions. Established in 1991, the Audi quattro Cup is the largest amateur tournament series in the world and welcomes over 70,000 golfers globally each year.

Damien O’Sullivan, Director, Audi Ireland commented: “On behalf of Audi Ireland we would like to congratulate Jack and Donie on their fantastic victory at this year’s Audi Ireland National quattro Cup final, a great event all round. We are looking forward to supporting Jack and Donie as they represent Audi Ireland at the World Final in Rome next month. The quattro Cup is a unique offering for Audi customers and this week we were delighted to host all of our regional qualifiers and our dealers in the beautiful surrounds of Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, followed by a spectacular evening in the Europe Hotel & Resort.”