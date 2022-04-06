Killarney girls successfully negotiate Shannon to win Munster U-16 Cup title

MUNSTER U-16 GIRLS CUP FINAL

Killarney RFC 31

Shannon RFC 15

Killarney ended up deservedly winners of the Munster U-16 Cup, played in a sun basked Musgrave Park last Sunday, although they left it late in the game to put the result out of the reach of a very gallant Shannon team.

Killarney started off very strong and went into a commanding 14-0 lead after only 11 minutes, after a superb try by Killarney captain Fia Whelan which she duly converted herself and then moments later a penalty try was awarded to Killarney. Katie O’Donoghue was next to score for Killarney after some great interplay by Bronagh Dorian and Ali O’Donoghue. Shannon got a try just before half-time to give the Killarney girls a half time lead of 21-05.

Whatever the Shannon mentors said at half-time clearly worked as they scored the next two tries to make it a one score game midway through the second half 21-15. The Shannon brace of tries seem to be the catalyst for Killarney. The Killarney number eight Ava ‘Malley gathered the ball at the half way line and made a fabulous weaving run to score a phenomenal try in the corner.

The Killarney replacement Holly O’Sullivan was obviously hungry to get into the action very quickly after coming on as a late reserve, scored a superb try to close out the game in the dying minutes of a very good contest. This result caps off a superb season for the girls from Killarney who earlier won the Munster league.

“The girls have worked extremely hard all season and have improved week on week, they are a superb bunch of young girls and an absolute joy to coach,” said Josh Whelan, co-coach of the team. “Obviously the girls played their part on the field but the glue to keeping the whole thing together all season is our amazing manager Anne Gabbett who deserves special mention, because without Anne days like this wouldn’t happen.”

Killarney team: 1) Annie O’Reilly, 2) Ella Guerin Crowley, 3) Molly Gabbett, 4) Joanne O’Keefe, 5) Melissa McCarthy, 6) Grainne Kennedy, 7) Clodagh Foley, 8) Ava O’Malley, 9) Robyn Landers, 10) Fia Whelan, 11) Katie O’Donoghue, 12) Bronagh Dorrian, 13) Ali O’Donoghue, 14) Niamh Dorrian, 15) Marina Eager.

Replacements: Holly O’Sullivan, Jess O’Sullivan, Miriam O’Sullivan, Isabella O’Leary, Grainne Kennedy, Lucy O’Sullivan, Nell Moore

Coaches: Diarmuid O’Malley, Josh Whelan

Manager: Anne Gabbett