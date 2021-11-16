Killarney gets in gear for 25th Historic Rally

Rentokil Initial managing director Michael O'Mahoney with Martin Farrell (clerk of the course), Lisa Foley (Secretary), Rob Duggan, Joe McCarthy, Darren McCormick and Dan Keane at the launch of the 2021 Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally, which takes place on Saturday November 27. Photo by Eamonn Keogh

Killarney and District Motor Club will celebrate 25 years of the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally on November 27.

The club has released further details of the event which will include a start ramp in Killarney Town Centre on Friday night, November 26 – the first event in the Christmas in Killarney festival.

The now less than two weeks away and it is all systems go for the iconic event.

“We are delighted to announce, with huge thanks to Killarney MD and Kerry County Council that the annual switch on of the town's beautiful Christmas lights has been brought forward 24 hours to coincide with the ceremonial start of the rally,” said clerk of the course Martin Farrell.

“This will ensure that the town is looking its very best on the highlight television show which will be broadcast after the event.”

The rally gets underway on Saturday, with three classic stages Molls Gap, Ballaghbeama and Caragh Lake each of which will be visited twice..

The rally has attracted a record entry with over 200 entries received meaning a reserve list of over 50 cars. Some highlights on the entry list are World Rally stars Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle who will drive a BMW M3.

Local front runners Rob Duggan and Colin O Donoghue should provide an unmissable battle for local bragging rights.