Killarney derby success for Lakers as they see off neighbours Cougars

MENS NATIONAL LEAGUE, DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers, St Pauls 89

TK Killarney Cougars 66

The Presentation Gym holds a lot of fond memories for St Pauls dating back 25 years or more as the club made its National League debut there and grew into a Superleague outfit of some renown, winning some titanic tussles and making it a fortress.

So it seemed strange to a certain generation of supporters to be in the same Presentation Gym at the away end, but the good memories would have come tumbling back as the 2021 edition of the club, Scotts Lakers, ensured bragging rights in the town for now with a dominant performance over a game Killarney Cougars outfit.

Although only halfway through the season there is certainly a different feel to the Lakers from the season opening.

Without the GAA-tied Mark O'Shea and David Gleeson the squad probably were missing some vital ingredients and games were slipping out of their grasp, not through a lack of effort, but maybe a bit of depth to the squad.

To their credit they kept at it and made sure that by the time the full squad was available they had found their feet.

This has never been more evident than in the last month where there has been a huge improvement in defence, both under the boards and on the floor. Gleeson, O’Shea and Rui Saravia are certainly laying the foundation for things to happen with their willingness to work hard.

The arrival of Godwin Boahen has also served to bolster the offense and he certainly has brought the best out of Bulgarian Emilian Grudov.

Both these players combined for a total of 55 points (Boahen 29,Grudov 26) and David Gleeson was a colossus also ,cleaning up under the boards and now bringing a sharp edge to his attacking game.

Without Paul Clarke, ruled out through illness, Mark O’Shea again used all his athleticism, passing and craft to great effect as the Lakers completely dominated the rebounds at both ends.

Former Lakers Andrew Fitzgerald, Justin Tuason and Billy Wisemen featured in the Cougars lineup and would have been keen to put one over on their old club.

Tuason got the show going with an early basket, while the Cougars’ Mark O‘Shea netted also as they looked to set the tone but a trio of three pointers from Grudov, Gleeson and Boahen soon got the Lakers mojo flowing and Rui Saravia got in on the act as well.Fitzgerald netted the last four points of the quarter but it was the Lakers who held sway, 24-12.

Tuason again tried to get his side going and with Fitzgerald and O’Shea again netting the gap was down to 8,26-18, but Gleeson, Boahen and Grudov stretched their legs and the lead, 40-23, and the Cougars were also in team foul trouble.

Tuason and Tommy Bowler kept plugging away, but then Jamie O’Sullivan put his stamp on proceedings with four points and the half-time advantage was now 46-29.

Coach Jarlath Lee made full use of his bench with all 10 players seeing court time including the returning Ben Flavin, Lorcan Keane, Daniel Carroll and Senan O’Leary. This allowed the Lakers to keep their fast tempo game intensity going.

An early David Gleeson three pointer showed the Lakers were in no mood to give up their dominance, Boahen doing the same and Saravia and Jamie O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over as Tuason, Bowler and O’Shea tried hard.

Gleeson ended the quarter as he started it with a basket ,this time a buzzer beating two pointer.

With a 66-46 advantage it would have taken a serious Lakers malfunction to lose their vice like grip on the game, but again Gleeson, Saravia, Boahen, Grudov and O’Sullivan tightened their hold and it was fitting that young guns Senan O’Leary and Daniel Carroll would have the final say.

The clock just struck the watershed time of 8pm, as per Government guidelines when the final buzzer went and the Lakers were victorious on an 89-66 scoreline.

Coach Jarlath Lee singled out Mark O’Shea, Saravia and David Gleeson for special praise.

"Their defence is outstanding, rebounding and their ability to make for our scoring threats is really pleasing to me .We know we are on the right track, we are aiming high."

He also emphasised the importance of the squad.

"What I'm proud of is the bench. They are really enjoying the process and they are as important to us as any given top scorer. Their minutes may not be as many but they are just as vital to us."

A third League win now gets the Lakers into the playoff conversation with a 3-5 record. And with five home games in the second half of the season a run at the top four,on current form cannot be ruled out.

The Lakers are next in action in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on the weekend of January 15/16 against IT Carlow Basketball, always a durable opponent. But they go into the new year very satisfied with their recent performances and will definitely look to push on.

The aforementioned Godwin Boahen top scored on 29 points, Grudov hit a reliable 26, David Gleeson had a season’s best 14 points, Rui Saravia (9),Jamie O’Sullivan (8),Senan O’Leary (2), Daniel Carroll (1), Mark O’Shea, while Ben Flavin and Lorcan Keane also contributed some vital floor time.

For the Cougars Justin Tuason was best with 25 points, Andrew Fitzgerald had 12, young Jack Lynch and Tommy Bowler (9) and Mark O’Shea netted seven.