Killarney Cougars ward off Waterford Vikings to record back to back home victories

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Killarney Cougars 85

Waterford Vikings 67

Killarney Cougars were made to fight hard for the win that made it back to back home victories in Division 1, with a determined Waterford Vikings beaten by 18 points in Killarney on Saturday evening. Somewhat encouragingly, Cougars came from behind to take the lead in the second quarter and powered on from there to take the points in the Presentation Gym.

The visitors were quickly off the mark and held the upper hand in the early exchanges with Dale Kavanagh and Osilama Oshigwemoh opening their account with early baskets to take the lead which they were to hold through the first quarter forcing Coach Ignas Sijanas into an early timeout as Vikings lead 14-6 after four minutes. The timeout for Cougars steadied the ship as Cougars as Andrew Fitzgerald 11 points helped to reduce the arrears by the end of the quarter to 24-19 with Jay Kavanagh causing a lot of problems for the Cougars.

The second quarter was to see Cougars best spell of the game as strong defence laid the foundations for a strong quarter with Tommy Bowler and Rich Dunham starting to find their range. Bowler hit two big three pointers with Dunham getting to the board for some great scores under pressure as he added 8 points to turn the game in Cougars favour to lead 49-38 at half time.

Waterford showed a good response in the third quarter as the sides went basket for basket as Cougars managed to maintain their advantage by the end of the third 70-56 with the home side playing with a lot of confidence with Rich Dunham coming more into the game with some great scores and Mark O’Shea also contributing a big three at right time as Cougars finished the quarter well on top despite three three pointers from the impressive Jay Kavanagh.

The Cougars dealt well with the threat of the Vikings well in the final quarter with a great spread of scores with Andrew Fitzgerald and Rich Dunham doing the damage as Cougars ensured there was no way back for the Vikings as their challenge faded in the closing minutes as Cougars recent good form continued to improve since the turn of the year. Next up for the Cougars is a trip across town for the Killarney derby with the Lakers and the campaign concludes at home with a home game with title chasing Carlow IT at the Pres Gym on March 12.

A big thank you to our Gameday Sponsor The Black Sheep Hostel and Coffee Shack Killarney. Best for Cougars on this occasion were Mark OShea, Andrew Fitzgerald, Tommy Bowler and Rich Dunham.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Rich Dunham 27, Andrew Fitzgerald 25, Tommy Bowler 17

Waterford Vikings: Jay Kavanagh 23, Craig O'Neill 16