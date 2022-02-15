Killarney Cougars pounce on Panthers to earn a deserved first National League win of the season

Killarney Cougars new American signing Rich Dunham in action against Portlaoise Panthers in the National League Division One game at the weekend

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Killarney Cougars 87

Portlaoise Panthers 67

Killarney Cougars earned their first League win of the season on Friday night, and they did it in some style with a 20-point win over Portlaoise Panthers at the Presentation Gym built on a strong team performance that had been building momentum in recent games.

The visitors Portlaoise had recorded a win over the Cougars one month ago at the midway point of the season, but Cougars had been learning the hard way, and a more complete team effort produced the win. A good confident start with two three-pointers by Mark O’Shea saw the home support getting behind the team from the early stages.

Portlaoise responded well with a couple of threes by Gary Morrissey, Rian O'Connell and seven points by Kyla Burke, while Cougars’ new American signing Rich Dunham also drained a three-pointer for Cougars last basket of the quarter as the sides finished level 19-19 after the first period.

Cougars had a good start to the second quarter with baskets by Mark O’Shea, Tommy Bowler and Jack Lynch. Portlaoise worked hard to contain Dunham, but Cougars still began to get on top with two baskets by Andrew Fitzgerald and two by Tommy Bowler.

Conor Gallagher was introduced for Portlaoise to provide more offense options as Kyla Burke and Rian O’Connell added baskets for Cougars who deservedly led 39-35 at half-time and the performance probably deserved more but the Panthers were well up for the contest.

The third quarter saw Cougars adding scores quickly with three-pointers by O’Shea, Bowler and Dunham to increase the lead to 13 points, 50-37, as the game opened up. Fitzgerald added five points to see Cougars finish 64-51 ahead at the end of the quarter with Portlaoise responding with hard earned scores by Davin McEvoy who added six points.

Cougars, who were playing with a lot of confidence at this stage in the game, held control of the game allowing coach Ignas to add players in off the bench through the final quarter. Dunham was a real thorn in the side of the Panthers, adding 12 points, with Mark O’Shea adding seven points. The Panthers never gave up and chased the game, pressing the Cougars without success.

Cougars good performances and hard work of recent months finally delivered the win, and the last score, a three-pointer from Dunham was met by a great ovation on the buzzer.

The win on the court was not the only good news as game day sponsor Eddie Rockets Killarney confirmed they will be supporting the club as juvenile kit sponsor for 2022 and 2023 to complete a good day for the Killarney Cougars.

Best for Killarney were Tommy Bowler, Mark O’Shea and Rich Dunham with Portlaoise's best efforts coming from Kyla Burke, Davin McEvoy, Rian O’Connell and Dylan Dunne.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Rich Dunham 38, Mark O’Shea 20, Tommy Bowler 15, Andrew Fitzgerald 12

Portlaoise Panthers: Kyla Burke 16, Dylan Dunne 10, Davin McEvoy 10

Cougars’ next home game is a meeting with Waterford Vikings at the Pres Gym in two weeks.