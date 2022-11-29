Killarney Cougars’ poor start in Waterford sees them lose on the double to Vikings

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Waterford Vikings 87

Killarney Cougars 65

Killarney Cougars’ first league game in a month saw them travel to Waterford on Saturday evening for the second meeting of the season and the Vikings completed the double over the visiting side with a deserved victory, leading throughout with Cougars poor opening to the game proving decisive.

Vikings made the better start leading the first quarter 25-12 with Gytis opening the scoring with a good three to warm up the good home support. Further three pointers by Vikings Jay and Dale Kavanagh ensured a good lead with Andrew Fitzgerald good start to the game with eight points for Cougars.

The Cougars were much improved in the second quarter with Darren Townes getting better possession as he scored six points and Mark O'Shea adding seven points and a big three to finish the quarter 45-33 with Vikings maintaining their first quarter lead.

The third quarter saw Cougars continue their good run of scores to reduce the arrears to four points 54-50 thanks to a good spread of scores by Esebio Strijdhaftig, with six points, Darren Townes and Tommy Bowler with five points each.

The visitors looked to well in contention, but the Vikings regrouped with Gytis hitting eight points late in the quarter including two big three pointers to lift the home side into a big finish to the quarter to lead 68-53.

The final quarter belonged to the Vikings as they finished the stronger as both sides emptied the bench late on with good scores by Peadar Cronin and Nathan Cox consolation scores as the Vikings continued to dominate to ensure no further Cougars comeback on this occasion.

Next up for the Cougars is a home game with high flying League leaders, Limerick Eagles, with star performers Jason Killeen and Manny Peyton leading the way for the Limerick side. The game will be at the Pres Gym on Saturday evening.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Andrew Fitzgerald 15, Darren Townes 14, Mark O’Shea 13, Esebio Strijdhaftig 10, Tommy Bowler 7

Waterford Vikings: Gytis Vasiliausukas 18, Daniel Sheehan 13, Freeman Brou 10, Jay Kavanagh 10, Dale Kavanagh 9