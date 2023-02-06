Killarney Cougars get their first National League win of the season with deserved victory over SETU Carlow

MEN’S NATIONAL LEABGUE DIVISION ONE

Killarney Cougars 94

SETU Carlow 87

Killarney Cougars produced a super opening quarter which laid the foundations for a deserving victory over a battling SET University Carlow who pushed the Killarney side all the way to the final buzzer in a very competitive game at the Presentation Gym on Saturday evening.

The visitors, well placed in the top four play-off places throughout the season, were immediately under pressure by the Cougars and with a strong home support there to welcome new American signing Martin Anthony Hill from Minnesota.

The Cougars opened the scoring with a great drive to the board by Esebio Strijdhaftig and two consecutive baskets by Tommy Bowler followed by two three pointers by Bowler saw Cougars ahead 14-9 inside the opening three minutes. The visitors responded with big threes from Conor Harkins but the Cougars tails were up with Jack Lynch and Marty Hill adding three pointers the Cougars were well head 29-16 to the delight of the home support with Cougars finishing the quarter well leading 32-20.

The Cougars remained in control through the second quarter with a similar pattern to the opening quarter with a high tempo game by the Cougars keeping Carlow under pressure the Cougars increased the lead thanks to Andrew Fitzgerald 8 points and a further 6 points each by Tommy Bowler and Marty Hill who was orchestrating the Cougars performance to lead 59-40 at the half time break, with Carlow struggling to make an impact with 6 pts from the hard working Armands Vaikuls their best performer in the second quarter.

SETU Carlow came out energised for the third quarter, chasing the Cougars 19-point lead and they produced a strong response to dominate much of the quarter through Ben Kelly Flynn with 12 points, Armands Vailkuls on eight points and two three-pointers by Conor Harkins. Cougars failed to find any of their first half momentum as their big lead was reduced to five points, 74-69. Marty Hill did add to his tally with seven points to keep Cougars ahead at the end of the third quarter and the scene was set for an exciting final quarter.

An action packed final quarter saw both sides chasing the win as the teams went basket for basket with a big three by Conor Harkin reducing the arrears to 76-73 with just seven minutes remaining. A basket by the impressive Conor Flynn steadied the Cougars to lead 78-73 with six minutes on the clock followed by an excellent basket under pressure by Esebio Stijdhaftig to give some breathing space to the home side.

Cougars were starting to regain control to lead thanks to two quick baskets by Marty Hill to lead 87-74 with four minutes remaining. The closing minutes saw a determined effort by the visitors but the Cougars held firm and with foul trouble on both sides sending both teams to the free-throw line the Cougars did enough to ensure a first home win of 2023 in a very entertaining game.

Next up form Cougars is another home game with the Dublin Lions coming to Killarney next Saturday night.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Marty Hill 26, Tommy Bowler 22, Esebio Strijdhaftig 16, Andrew Fitzgerald 13, Conor Flynn 12

SETU Carlow: Conor Harkins 26, Ben Kelly Flynn 19, Armand Vailkuls 18, Jordan Fallon 11, Aaron Whelan 10