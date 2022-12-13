Killarney Cougars fall to Limerick Celtics with another heavy League loss

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

​

Killarney Cougars 53

Limerick Celtics 106

​

Killarney Cougars welcomed Limerick Celtics to the Pres Gym on Saturday evening and despite the home side starting well and taking the early lead, it was the Celtics who were dominant for long spells and comfortably secured the points, scoring exactly twice the Cougars total.

The Celtics were quickly into their stride to lead the first quarter 26-16 the league’s top scorer Joshua Reynolds in top form with 10 points.

The Cougars were blitzed in the second quarter by the Celtics with eight three pointers increasing their leading 60-29 with Reynolds and Scott Angus Hankin scoring freely throughout the quarter with Cougars scores coming from Darren Townes and Tommy Bowler.

The Cougars had the better of the third quarter with Tommy Bowler impressing contributing good baskets with Celtics maintaining a comfortable lead 80-45.

Both sides ran through their bench in the final quarter with the points secured by the Celtics well before the finish. Celtics maintain their place as second in the Conference with Cougars still struggling for form and consistency.

Killarney Cougars: Darren Townes 13 points, Esebio Strijdhaftig 13 points, Andrew Fitzgerald 12 points, Tommy Bowler 10 points

Limerick Celtics: Scott Angus-Hankin 29 points, Josh Reynolds 24 points, Miles Felletti-O’Donnell 14 points.