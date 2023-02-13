Killarney Cougars fail to tame Lions as second League win eludes home team

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Killarney Cougars 79

Dublin Lions 104

The Killarney Cougars hosted the Dublin Lions at the Presentation Gym chasing a second consecutive home win but it was the in-form Lions that came out on top in the National League Divisoin One before a good attendance.

The visitors were quick to settle with Kevin Obasuyi and Ringo Dau on target to lead 8-2 in the opening minutes with the Cougars Marty Hill picking up early foul trouble. Cougars responded well and baskets by Andrew Fitzgerald and Marty Hill and two by Esebio Strijdhaftig pushed Cougars into the lead 10-8.

Significantly a third foul called on Hill impacted his performance and the Lions gained a grip with two threes by Tiernan Howe saw them lead 25-19 by the end of the quarter despite good scores by Strijdhaftig and Jack Lynch to keep the Cougars in contention.

A good start to the second quarter saw the Cougars tie the game 25-25 with good scores by Tommy Bowler, Strijdhaftig and Andrew Fitzgerald. The visitors responded with three consecutive three-pointers, two from Toms Ludbarzs, which saw them open up a lead they were to build upon and hold for the remainder of the quarter growing in confidence to lead 52-40 by half time with nine points for the Cougars by Marty Hill.

The Cougars worked hard to get back into the game but Ringo Dau opened up the quarter with a big three-pointer for the Lions to increase the lead before the Cougars’ Jack Lynch and Marty Hill added three pointers to stay in touch.

A strong quarter by young Lynch saw him finish the quarter with 11 points but it was not enough as the Lions confidence grew and their excellent three-point shooting had them well on top by the end of the quarter leading 77-58 as the Cougars challenge was fading against a hard working Lions defence and Ringo Dau strong performance adding 10 points in this quarter.

The Lions were to comfortably maintain their lead through the final quarter despite good work by Lynch with eight points and Marty Hill with nine points. The Lions finished the game with 14 three-pointers and this proved decisive as Cougars failed to match the visitors return and the Lions recorded a deserved win on a disappointing night for the Cougars who failed to build on last weeks winning performance.

Positives for the Cougars were new signing Marty Hill continues to settle in with 24 points on this occasion despite early foul trouble and young Jack Lynch on 21 points.

The Dublin Lions had strong performances by Ringo Dau 26 points, Toms Ludbasrzs 18 points, Kevin Obasuyi 17 points and Tiernan Howe 18 points.

Next up for the Cougars is a trip north to face Team North West in Letterkenny before a home game against league leaders Tolka Rovers in two weeks time.