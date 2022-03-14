Killarney Cougars end season on a high with home win against play-off bound IT Carlow

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Killarney Cougars 88

IT Carlow Basketball 79

A thrilling finish to a very entertaining National League Division One game saw Killarney Cougars’ season finish on a high note as they beat IT Carlow at the Presentation Gym on Saturday evening. The Cougars recent home form through 2022 has seen the team record three consecutive home wins with Conference runner-up IT Carlow presenting a big challenge which the Cougars met with an excellent performance to secure the points.

With both teams going all out for the win it produced great entertainment with Cougars having to come from behind in the last quarter having led for most of the game.

The visitors were quickly on the board to lead 4-0 with Nate Shafer and Armand Vailkuls on target but two quick scores had Cougars in front with a two and a big three pointer by Mark O'Shea to excite the home support. Cougars took the quarter 17-12 with three pointers by Rich Dunham and Tommy Bowler as Cougars grew in confidence a massive second quarter saw the teams all out attack saw the teams sharing 54 points with Cougars holding the advantage 47-36 with Conor Flynn and Rich Dunham scoring some big scores in an exciting spell.

The visitors had the best of the third quarter to reduce the arrears to 65-57 with Nate Shafer and Armand Vailkuls both impressing with Cougars in foul trouble with Tommy Bowler fouling out late in the third quarter but three pointers by Dunham two and O’Shea one to finish the quarter saw Cougars still ahead by eight despite IT Carlow strong quarter.

The visitors continued their revival early in the final quarter as IT Carlow had good momentum to take the lead with Mateo Plaza Reino hitting three big threes coming off the bench. Cougars were struggling with foul trouble leading to Andrew Fitzgerald and Patrick O'Regan all leaving the game with five fouls.

Still, the big home support played its part as Cougars regrouped and responded with the introduction of Jack Lynch who added with a big basket too give new energy to the team and begin the revival and two threes by Mark O’Shea saw Cougars lead restored.

The game was on the line with both sides going for the win the sides were tied again at 76-76 with just over two minutes remaining but Cougars were to finish the stronger in the closing stages with an MVP performance by Rich Dunham who was in top form with eight points down the stretch as IT Carlow had no answer as Cougars took the win with a thrilling finish to complete the season on a good run of form at the Presentation Gym.

Carlow IT, the Southern Conference runner-up, advance to the play-offs and a home meeting with Drogheda Wolves.

Best for Cougars on this occasion were Conor Flynn, Jack Lynch, Mark O'Shea and Rich Dunham with American Nate Shafer in top form for the visitors.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Rich Dunham. 49, Mark O’Shea. 20, Conor Flynn 10

IT Carlow Basketball: Nate Shafer 27, Armand Vailkuls 15, Ben Kelly Flynn 11