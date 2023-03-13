Killarney Cougars devoured by Wolves but get important game minutes into younger squad players

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Drogheda Wolves 118

Killarney Cougars 65

Killarney Cougars travelled to Louth on Saturday evening for a cross-conference game against Drogheda Wolves, the final game of their National League season, and looking to end the campaign on a high, against the home side that had long secured a top four play-off place so the game had no bearing on league standings.

In the end the visitors succumbed to a heavy 53-point defeat but the Cougars – understrength and lacking some experienced players for this difficult assignment – took the opportunity to get playing minutes into some of their young squad players.

The home side was quickly into their stride to lead 26-16 with American Marty Hill impressing with 9pts for Cougars with Tiago Dos Santos Pereira for the Wolves causing the Cougars a lot of problems.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern as the hosts led comfortably at halftime 56-32 with Cougars main scores coming from two Jack Lynch three pointers and Marty Hill who brought his tally to 18 points, the Wolves added good baskets from Pereira as he brought his tally to 13 points Denzel Ebose 10 points and Ogheneovwede Esajobor 10 points giving the home side a deserved lead at he half-time break.

The hosts, in confident mood, remained well in control through the third quarter and increased their lead with a great spread of scores through the team as they showed no easing in their play in front of a big home support.

The Cougars took the opportunity to give good minutes and much needed experience to the to the younger players through the third and fourth quarter adding hard earned baskets from Nathan Cox , Peadar Cronin, Patrick ORegan and Tommy Bowler but it was not enough against a rampant Drogheda in the closing stages.

The Cougars had good performances on this occasion from Marty Hill, Peadar Cronin, Andraz Rakovec, Patrick ORegan and Jack Lynch to conclude the Cougars second national league season.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars: Marty Hill 22, Jack Lynch 10, Esebio Strijdhaftig 10

Drogheda Wolves: Tiago Dos Santos Pereira 30, Denzel Ebose 23, Ogheneovwede Esajobor 17, Lemmie Howard 13, Rui Raul Martinez 10