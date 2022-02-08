Killarney Cougars denied win by late Limerick Celtics three-pointer in encouraging performance

A tough loss for Killarney Cougars but another encouraging performance against one of the top four sides in the Men's National League

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Limerick Celtics 59

Killarney Cougars 55

A closely contested game throughout saw the home side Limerick Celtics take the win with Killarney Cougars denied a deserved victory with a late three-pointer by Andre Wolford in the closing seconds after a Rich Dunham drive to the basket had given Cougars the lead with 30 seconds remaining.

There was little between the sides throughout a tough game with defences dominant. Celtics took the first quarter 18-10 with Cougars slow with the Celtics Andre Wolford and Rafael Llopis quickly in to their stride with some good baskets with Mark O’Shea responding with a couple of baskets to finish the quarter.

Cougars had a strong response through the second quarter with three pointers by Tommy Bowler and Jack Lynch with Rich Dunham coming more into the game with 8 points as Cougars led 30-27 before a buzzer beater by Roger Sanahuja from halfway tied the game 30-30.

The sides went basket for basket in the third quarter with the lead being exchanged throughout with a John Galvin three on the buzzer giving the Celtics the lead 45-42 at the end of the third with Rich Dunham finding more space adding hard earned scores keeping Cougars well in contention.

A thrilling last quarter had the lead changing throughout with Celtics big three adding scores through André Wolford, Llopis and Roger Sanahuja with Cougars responding well with scores by Jack Lynch and Tommy Bowler. Cougars led 51-50 with five minutes remaining thanks to a Patrick O’Regan basket, but the home side came strong to lead 54-51 thanks to Celtics’ Sanahuja and Llopis. Then two great drives to the basket resulted in scores by Dunham to give the Cougars the lead 55-54 with 30 seconds remaining.

Celtics response was a massive three by André Wolford with 14 seconds on the clock. Cougars pushed for another equalising basket but the missed attempt resulted in a foul with two free throws by LIopis completing the scoring with time up.

A tough loss, then, for Cougars but another encouraging performance against one of the top four sides, with coach Ignas’s side showing a lot of spirit and improvement in the club’s first National League season.

Top scorers

Limerick Celtics: Andre Wolford 23, Rafa llopis 13, Roger Sanahuja 12, John Galvin 7

Killarney Cougars: Richard Dunham 27, Mark O’Shea 10, Tommy Bowler 5, Jack Lynch 5

Next up for Killarney Cougars is a big home game against Portlaoise Panthers who are the visitors on this Friday at the Presentation Gym for a 8.15pm start.