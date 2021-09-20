Killarney Cougars appoint Sijanas as new head coach

Killarney Cougars have confirmed the appointment of Ignas Sijanas ahead of the new National League season, which commences in October.

Coach Ignas returns to Ireland having coached in Germany for the past two seasons with SV Fellbach Stuttgart. He joins the Cougars as they commence their first season in the National League.

Ignas enjoyed success in the National League previously with Kilorglin securing promotion to the Super League in his first season. Killarney Cougars secured their National League licence for last season in 2020 with experienced Coach Pa Carey and Andrew Fitzgerald laying the foundations, but the Covid Pandemic initially delayed the season before it was finally cancelled in February.

The good work done and the addition of Ignas as Head Coach as well as the appointment of coach Kelly Ahern as assistant to the National League team will all benefit the club coaching structures overall.

Ignas speaking at the first session back at the Presentation Gym said he was delighted to be back in Ireland and was very much looking forward to the season.

“The Cougars’ games are only a couple of weeks away with a big opening challenge with UCC Demons set for October 9 at our home in the Pres Gym,” he commented.

"The preparations are going well as players have come with the correct mind-set with several of the panel having good National League experience.”

Chairperson David Ahern has welcomed the addition of Ignas to the club.

"We have all endured a long absence from the game due to the Covid situation and to come back to basketball with a new exciting young coach added to the team will be of a great benefit to all in the club,” he said.

"We have a big challenge ahead this season. The move up to the National League is a big step forward and it is great to be back in familiar surroundings at the Presentation Gym, this will be the club's 25th year at the Pres Gym and we are all very appreciative to St Brigids Presentation Secondary School for making the excellent facilities available again to the Cougars for the season.”

The Cougars panel is expected to be finalised shortly and a new addition or two is expected.