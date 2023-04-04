Kerry

Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan leads the National Rally Championship after second place on Circuit of Kerry

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty edge out the local favourites on the Kerry stages

Noel O&rsquo;Sullivan, with Kerry Rose Édaein O'Connell and driver Callum Devine at the finish ramp of The Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally on Sunday. Photo by Sean Moriarty Expand
Seán Moriarty

Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan leads the Triton Showers National Rally Championship after taking second place in Sunday’s Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry.

O’Sullivan and his driver Callum Devine were in a day-long battle with winners Josh Moffett and navigator Keith Moriarty. Just 6.5 seconds separated the two crews after nine demanding stages in the Cordal and Knocknagoshel areas.

