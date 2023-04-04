Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan leads the National Rally Championship after second place on Circuit of Kerry

Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan leads the Triton Showers National Rally Championship after taking second place in Sunday’s Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry.

O’Sullivan and his driver Callum Devine were in a day-long battle with winners Josh Moffett and navigator Keith Moriarty. Just 6.5 seconds separated the two crews after nine demanding stages in the Cordal and Knocknagoshel areas.

With a dusting of frost and blue skies, the crews left Parc Ferme for the opening loop of the three classic stages; Mount Eagle, Headley’s Bridge and the shortened Desmond’s Grave test.

A flying start by Moffett meant he lead by 3.4 after the opening test, extending his lead to 7.9 over Devine/O’Sullivan as the crews made their way into the morning service halt. Callum complained of set-up and brake issues throughout the morning but in a short loop of stages, Moffett was building what proved to be an unassailable lead.

There was a ding-dong battle for third place all day. The sunny and warm conditions brought the modified category contenders into the mix.

Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher held his third-place position at the morning layover. Daniel Barry in HIS Skoda Fabia R5 was just 4.2 seconds back with Mark Alcorn in an Escort still in the hunt and 5.3 seconds off fourth position.

As the temperature heated up, so did the battle between the crews. Callum said the setup felt better on the second loop but dropped a further 1.3 to the leader on SS4. A first-stage win of the day for Devine came on the second running of Headley’s bridge, taking 0.6 off Moffett in the classic test. Just 0.2 seconds separated the pair on Desmond’s Grave, but Moffett led by 8.8 as the crews returned to the service park for the final time. Gallagher in the Darrian extended his lead in third place to 5.5 with three stages remaining. It was Alcorn making the moves, closing his deficit to fourth and trailing Daniel Barry by just 1.4 after six stages.

Moffett and Moriarty won both stages seven and eight to lead by 10.1 going into the final stage shootout over Desmond’s Grave.

Devine did pull back some 3.6 seconds in the 7km test but the rally win deservedly went to the Monaghan/Limerick pairing, winning in the end by 6.6 seconds.

Darrian driver Gallagher held onto his podium place by 13.6 seconds despite a late spin. Alcorn had overtaken Barry on stage eight but a spin in the final stage meant Barry went on to claim fourth place.

O’Sullivan praised the effort of the organising club, Kerry Motor Club, eighth of the nine stages ran as per the schedule and the ninth and final test was just three minutes late in starting – unheard of in recent times.

“Everything ran to a tee,” he said at the finish ramp on Sunday. Despite O’Sullivan’s success at home and abroad, it was his first time competing on the Circuit of Kerry. “I must have watched or marshalled on every junction in that rally in the past.”

He wasn’t the only Kerry man in the top ten. Shane Buckley guided Andrew Purcell to eighth overall in their Skoda Fabia.

Mike Quinn and Kieran Doherty won the best all-Kerry Motor Club crew award finishing in 23rd position. In doing so they won the James O’Rourke Memorial Trophy but in an amazing gesture of sportsmanship, they forfeited the award and presented the trophy to Jamie O’Rourke, the late James’s son.

O Rourke and his co-driver Patrick Brislane won the Junior Rally in their Honda Civic. Monaghan’s Jack McKenna/Damian Doherty were second, just 6.2 seconds off the pace, while in third was the Kerry Motor Club crew of John Michael Kennelly and John Fleming while Mossie and Megan Costello were fourth.

Other Kerry crews on the finishers list included Vincent O’Shea and Eoin O’Donoghue who placed 24th. The Darrian driver was the first-ever winner of the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship back in 1993 and that locally sponsored rally championship marked its 30th anniversary by securing over 80 registrations for the 2023 series.

Mark Murphy and Damien Fleming won Class 11R in their Toyota Starlet. “My first time getting a run over Mount Eagle and Headley’s Bridge, they are class stages,” Fleming said.

Dave Slattery and Denis Coffey were second in class 13, a crew that did a load of volunteer work for the organisers in the run-up to the event.

Tralee’s Darren Young and Sean Walsh won class 11F in their Honda Civic.

Historic honours went the way of London-based Paul McDevitt and Ray Fitzpatrick in their Ford Escort by almost three minutes. Welsh pairing Gwyndaf Evans and Jordan Jones were second with Ian Davies and Gwynfor Jones rounding out the podium and meaning all historic honours were crossing the Irish Sea.

Cavan driver Peter Wilson and his Currow co-driver John McCarthy were third in this category. They finished one place ahead of Denis Hickey and Eoin O'Leary in the overall standings.

Conor Walsh and Sean Mulvihill were third in class 12 and also took home the Paudie Casey Memorial Trophy for the best-placed all-Kerry Motor Club crew competing up to class 13.

Brian Hickey was the winning co-driver of the 1993 Top Part West Coast Championship. He has now switched to the driver’s seat and he and co-driver Noel Murphy finished 57th overall.

PJ O'Dowd and Patrick Lawlor won class ten in their Talbot Sunbeam and finished one place ahead of David Leslie and Melissa Leslie who were fifth in class 12. Ray O’Neill and Jason O’Connor were sixth in the same class.

Brothers Alan Costello and Paddy Costello were second in class 10, just ahead of Sean Enright/Kevin Doherty who were competing in the same class.

Billy McCarthy came home from Brisbane to compete in the event and his navigator Donagh Crowley were fourth in class nine.

Other finishers included Donal Flynn/Denny Greaney, Eddie Kennelly/Paul McGlinchey, Peter Kelly/Maurice McElligott and Robert Counihan/Timmy Kelly.

Brother Ross Hilliard and Joey Hilliard were home from London for the weekend and drove their father Ray’s Ford Escort Mk1 to 12th in class. They finished just ahead of a fleet of Kerry cars that included Maurice Browne/Chris Browne, Gearóid O'Regan/Brian Martyn, Maurice Kennelly/Eoin Mulvihill.

Michael Dowling and Stephen Buckley used their home event as preparation for the forthcoming Manx Rally and finished just ahead of teammates Ger O'Brien and John Liston

Amy Burke – home from Australia for the event – was second in the ladies' class, while Katie Quinn was third, and Colin Neligan and Damien O'Donovan were fifth in class nine.

Debutants Stephen O'Connor and Jonathan O'Shea overcame brake issues in their Toyota Starlet while Pat Slattery’s co-driver Tommy Commane described their day as a “calamity of errors” after a difficult day in their Subaru Impreza.

2023 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Top 10

1. Josh Moffett/Keith Moriarty 46:22.0

2. Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan +0:06.5

3. Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore +1:01.8

4. Daniel Barry/Lorcan Moore +1:15.4

5. Mark Alcorn/Domhnall McAleney +1:21.4

6. Richard Moffett/Darragh Kelly +1:53.0

7. Daniel Cronin/Donnchadh Burke +2:09.9

8. Andrew Purcell/Shane Buckley +2:11.9

9. Chris O’Callaghan/Dale McGettigan +2:15.1

10. Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty +2:49.2