Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan leads National Rally championship after Midlands Rally victory

Noel O'Sullivan, co driver, for Callum Devine in their VW Polo GTI R5 celebrates after winning the Midlands Triton Showers Stages Rally Round 1 of the National Rally Championship in Longford. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Sean Moriarty

Noel O’Sullivan recorded his first Irish National Rally win in five years at Sunday’s Midland Moto Rally in Longford.

Most of the defending British Rally Championship co-driver title holder’s career to date has been spent on the international trail.

