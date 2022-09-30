Kerry

Kieran Donaghy’s enthusiasm for playing top-level basketball is as strong now as it was over 20 years ago

Kieran Donaghy in action for Garvey's Tralee Warriors in the 2021/22 National Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. At 39 years of age, Donaghy is back and rearing to go with the Warriors for the new season, which starts with a Kerry derby against Flexachem Killorglin in the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday evening. Expand

Kieran Donaghy in action for Garvey's Tralee Warriors in the 2021/22 National Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. At 39 years of age, Donaghy is back and rearing to go with the Warriors for the new season, which starts with a Kerry derby against Flexachem Killorglin in the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday evening.

Paul Brennan

He will cling on his thirties for a few more months: the basketball season will be just about concluded at the start of next March when he turns 40.

In the meantime Kieran Donaghy will run and jump and dribble and dunk like a young fella, and be the father figure to those around him as he has done for a few years now. With Donaghy it is difficult to decide if he is a mad young head on old shoulders, or a wise old head on a Peter Pan body: the truth is probably somewhere in between.

