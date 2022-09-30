Kieran Donaghy’s enthusiasm for playing top-level basketball is as strong now as it was over 20 years ago

He will cling on his thirties for a few more months: the basketball season will be just about concluded at the start of next March when he turns 40.

In the meantime Kieran Donaghy will run and jump and dribble and dunk like a young fella, and be the father figure to those around him as he has done for a few years now. With Donaghy it is difficult to decide if he is a mad young head on old shoulders, or a wise old head on a Peter Pan body: the truth is probably somewhere in between.

“I love the Saturday nights in the Complex, I loved them when I was thirteen years old and I love them equally as much now,” he told The Kerryman last week ahead of his umpteenth season playing basketball.

In 2021 Donaghy won the Super League and National Cup with Tralee Warriors – he also played a huge part in Austin Stacks winning the County Senior Club and Senior Football Championship – and the easier thing might have been to go out on a high from both codes. Not Donaghy, though. He’s still playing with the Rockies and he’s still pulling on the basketball singlet, as enthusiastic as ever.

“Yeah, the easy thing would have been to go out but if you still think you can help the team and you’re going to go and leave them short-handed it’s making it difficult (to retire), but personally I love the game so much, I love being around the game. And showing the kids the right way to play the game is a big thing the way I see it,” he says.

“What we (Warriors) tried to do seven years ago now nearly is just to have a place in town where young people can go on a Saturday night and feel safe and enjoy themselves, and watch something that hopefully goes on to inspire them, because that’s what sport does normally. We created our FanZone, which really took off last year, where all the kids can go into and go a bit mad and everyone lets them at it, and it’s good fun. Just that stuff and going away and playing a bit of basketball and maybe joining Tralee Magic or St Brendans and then going on to play for Tralee Warriors, that’s what the thing is about.

“We’re doing a good job over the last seven years, especially Terry (O’Brien) and his committee about giving us a chance and a team, and Jim (Garvey) in Garvey’s for giving us the funds to go and get good players to make us competitive, which we wanted to be from the start, but then we quickly realised we’re right up here at the top level in terms of challenging for and winning titles.

“We’ve had great times with the two (Super) Leagues and the (National) Cup win, and it’s taking off again this year so it’s just about getting people to get in behind us again and support the team in whatever way they can.”

Anyone who know Donaghy knows there isn’t a more gregarious character around Tralee. The nature of Irish basketball means that import players comes and go almost every season, either new into the country or new into Tralee having signed from another Irish club. Few, if any, appreciate more than Donaghy how important it is to make the newcomers welcome.

“I think it starts with the town, to be honest, the way we greet them when they come here. The Irish players are quick to bring them out for a drink and get them around the place and make them feel really welcome from the very start,” he says.

“I tell people that when I went out to America for my try-outs, without Chris Bracy being with me and bringing me to the Colleges, and bringing me to the street ball games I would have been terrified in a way, be thinking I’m way out of my comfort zone here… So to get them here, to meet them, to bring them around the place for a few drinks. Aidan (O’Connor) below in The Greyhound is massive because they eat the food with Aidan and they meet a lot of the locals in there and a lot of the fans come up to them, and it’s a nice homely bar for them to meet people in and be relaxed in.

“They live just up from there (St Brendans) church so they’re not far from the town centre, they can walk to The Greyhound, they can walk to the gym, they have everything around them. I think the Tralee people in general love their basketball so if you’re team is winning like we have been the last few years it’s all good.

“I was here in season where we had four wins and eighteen losses so I don’t know if the Americans enjoyed that seasons as much or if the locals were as friendly,” he laughs, “but I think in general it’s a great sporting town.”

At 39 years of age – and with a county football title with Stacks to defend over the next few weeks – does Donaghy expect much court time with the Warriors?

“I’ll be pushing hard and be looking forward to it and I’ll be making John (Dowling)’s job difficult not to start me,” he says, half joking, half serious. “We’re lucky with the guys we have in the likes of Quigs (Eoin Quigley) and (Daniel) Jokubaitis and the three professionals that we’ve a pretty strong five – Jokubaitis is as Tralee as the rest of us at this stage. But we have Darragh O’Hanlon, myself, Keelan Crowe, Fergal O’Sullivan, the two Flemings from Currow, Stephen Bowler, James Fernane, all good young players that need this year.

“I always feel young, emerging players need two years training with a Super League team to figure out the nuances and the tricks and what’s up people’s sleeves when it comes to this level. You are talking about playing against Division One athletes who have come out of four years playing College basketball (in America) and if you’re and eighteen or nineteen year old kid from here and you haven’t been exposed to that level – the level of intensity they play with is off the charts.

“That was the biggest thing I noticed playing my first big game in the Complex. I was marking Lenny McMillan, who was one of the best pros to ever come into the country. It was my first game of Super League and Russ Bradburd told me I was marking Lenny McMillan, who was an idol to me, and I did well on him, but what I noticed most was how intense it was. He was like a rash all over me, and I went away thinking ‘okay kid, you might be good at your own local level but you’re a mile off this in terms of being a top player in the country’ and that was the biggest eye-opener for my. And that next summer I put in the biggest off-season and being ready to come back, and we won the League and I felt I kind of belonged in the League.”

Some twenty years later Donaghy still belongs in the League.