‘Kevin Cronin won the fight and he won it clearly’ – promoter

Milltown’s Kevin Cronin “clearly” won his fight with Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey according to the promoter of Saturday evening’s show in the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

The Kingdom Warrior narrowly missed out on the title on a 77-76 score according to the judges. Mark Dunlop, the managing director of MHD Promotions, however, was of the view that the Kerry fighter was very hard done by.

“I genuinely believe Kevin Cronin won that contest,” he said in an interview with Boxing Tickets NI on YouTube.

"I was sitting, I was watching it like as a boxing fan, because I actually had no interest other than watching a good fight. It was three each and I thought Kevin won the last two. I thought Jamie started to unravel.

"If I was their [Cronin’s] team I wouldn’t even be bothered with a rematch, because he’s clearly like a different weight division. Kevin, he’s definitely a super middleweight and if he’s doing that at light-heavy he’ll be a monster at super middleweight, but I think it was a very good contest, a very good crowd, everybody enjoyed it.

"Somebody lost, but as I say I don’t think it was the right man tonight. I spoke to the BUI in the ring and some of them, their supervisor, thought Cronin was winning as well, we’ll just see how it goes. A great fight but not a good ending.

“Kevin Cronin won the fight and he won it clearly and I think if he had a bit more activity he would have won clearly. Take nothing way from Jamie, Jamie’s a gentleman, he’s been on a couple of my shows, I really like him, but I watched it was a boxing fan tonight.

“As I said, I spoke to the BUI and he, as far as I’m aware, was of the same view as mine, that Kevin had won, but it’s boxing. I wouldn’t bother with a rematch, because he won the fight in my eyes.

"You know yourself I don’t do that, what’s a rematch going to prove? It doesn’t define the fight. I’d say it was 3-1 after four, 3-3 each after six and I definitely thought Kevin won the last two, he got a second wind and Jamie started to unravel, but we’re not the referee and that’s boxing.”

After the fight Cronin tweeted: “I’llstay professional and not gonna comment in the result, congratulations @j_morrissey__ what a war congratulations Think a rematch down south would do some serious numbers”.