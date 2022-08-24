Kerry’s Thirds beat top of the table Limerick Blasters but Second and Fourth squads lose

Kerry's stand-in captain Brian Hehir showed his quality with an undefeated half century for the Thirds team against Limerick Blasters on Sunday

MCU Division 2

In the absence of Kerry 3rd XI’s regular captain, Brian Hehir stepped up on Sunday at the Oyster Oval and Hehir showed his quality with an undefeated half century. Taking the anchor-role, he watched Kamran Muhammed slam 33 off just 32 balls, before Kerry lost 5 wickets for less than 50 runs; fortunately for Kerry, Adil Rahil's wicket was the last success for the Limerick bowlers. Usman Butt joined Brian, who survived the Kerry collapse, in an outstanding century partnership. Hehir finished n.o. 55, with Usman also undefeated on 59 as Kerry posted 204.

In the run chase, Limerick Blasters 2nd XI batted with application, but couldn't get boundaries away regularly. They lost two early wickets on 32, and were 125 for five at the end of the 28th over. Not a disastrous score, but needing 80 runs off the last 12 overs, the pressure was on the visitors. As skipper, Kerry’s Brian Hehir executed his bowling changes to great effect. Kerry 3rds maintained their stranglehold through highly disciplined bowling, Blasters subsided for 169, giving Kerry a 35 run victory.

A player-of-the-match award would have created a headache, Usman Butt added 3 wickets for 31 off 8 overs to his undefeated half century; though Kamran Muhammad also had an excellent match, taking 5 catches behind the stumps, outstanding glovemanship to add to his feisty 33 with the bat.

Kerry 3rd XI: 204 for 5, beat Limerick Blasters 2nd XI: 169a.o. by 35 runs

MCU Division 1

University College Cork 2nd XI hosted Kerry 2nd XI on Saturday at The Farm, Curaheen and opted to bat first. Navam Gupta (33) and Sidharth Pushp (64) put on 93 for the first wicket before Anish Viswanathan, who finished not-out on 61, steered the home side to 250. In reply, Stephen Jonnalagadda(61) and Thomas Matthew (38) set a decent platform, but from there only Usman Butt (22) contributed significantly. Sidharth Pushp made the decisive difference for UCC, taking 6 wickets for 36 runs off 8 overs, closing out the Kerry innings for 177.

UCC 2nd XI: 250a.o., beat Kerry 2nd XI: 177a.o. by 73 runs.

MCU Division 4

It is only five weeks since Clare 2nd XI heavily defeated Kerry’s 4th squad; and the repeat at The Spa, Tralee fixture held no surprises. Rajwinder Singh top scored with 39 as Clare batted first, but this was a true team effort, only two batters failed to make double figures as Clare compiled 226 for 9.

The Kerry run chase, like five weeks earlier, never really got into gear. Jonathan Boulding scored 26 for Kerry, but it was the youngest player 'mixing-it' with the adults, who made the decisive contribution for the visitors: 8 overs, 1 maiden, 4 wickets for 20 runs.

The Clare bowling attack was consistently miserly, but the 12-year-old Chinmay bagged 4 wickets! And he showed great temperament too. After a rare loose ball, a juicy full toss that Paul Wyer smacked mercilessly to the mid-wicket boundary, Chinmay came back immediately with two excellent dot balls, and then bowling a fuller length on Wyers legs, induced a false stroke to have the experienced Kerry cricketer caught at mid-on. Watch out for that name: Chinmay Shinde.

Again, Clare were just too good, and Kerry finally bowled out for 125.

Clare 2nd XI: 226 for 9, beat Kerry 4th XI: 125a.o. by 101 runs.