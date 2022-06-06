Kerry’s Paul Nagle secures 18th WRC podium with second in Sardinia

Paul Nagle (left) and Craig Breen celebrate their podium success at the WRC round in Sardinia last weekend Photo courtesy of M Sport

Less than one week after appearing at a charity fundraising event in Tralee, Craig Breen and Paul Nagle finished second in Rally d'Italia Sardegna – the fifth round of the World Rally Championship.

It was Nagle’s 18th visit to a WRC podium, while the result marked Breen’s eighth and equalled a career-best following their second places in Ypres Rally Belgium and Rally Estonia last season.

With soaring temperatures and challenging conditions, Breen and Nagle delivered a hard-fought second position in their Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1.

Breen immediately put himself in the hunt for a podium from the outset delivering top-three times on the Friday morning loop,

In the afternoon loop, teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet and Breen battled on, trading near-identical times, showcasing the competitive pace of the Puma Hybrid Rally1. At the conclusion of Friday’s running, Loubet sat third, ahead of Breen by just 0.4 seconds, and 15.1 seconds from the rally lead.

Saturday would see another excellent day for Breen, shooting to second overall on the opening stage of the day and claiming M-Sport’s first stage win of the rally on Stage 12 with Loubet completing third fastest.

As temperatures soared during the afternoon loop, Breen and Loubet would continue to show their impressive pace and with the final two stages of the day cancelled, Breen would round out the day heading the M-Sport line-up in second place while Frenchman Loubet would end up fourth overall but still in the hunt for third.

For Breen and Loubet, the goal on Sunday’s stages was simple: bring home a strong result for the team, they would deliver. Their efforts secured M-Sport’s third podium of the season thanks to Breen, along with a career-best result for Loubet in fourth and a solid seventh position finish for Greensmith.

“Obviously it’s been a great weekend, really happy with how everything went. It was important that we got a good result here after a couple of difficult rallies. So we’re definitely feeling better, and looking forward to Kenya now, having this good result in the bag should give us a bit more confidence,” said Breen.

“It’s been a long weekend, but I feel more relaxed. Honestly, come what may of the result this weekend, whatever would have happened, I felt better with myself and my driving. I would say I got slightly lost on the last couple of rallies, trying to chase something that I probably didn’t need to be chasing.

"Just tried to resort back to the car doing the work and enjoy the weekend. The speed was a lot better and I was really happy with the pace of the car. It’s the first time that I have felt confident on these type of roads and these type of stages. I think the pace was quite strong and there was a margin there where I could push a little bit more. It was important that we had a result like this and a podium.”

The FIA World Rally Championship moves onto the rough and rugged terrain of Safari Rally Kenya, taking place from June 23 to 26.

Breen and Nagle are in fourth place in the championship standings.