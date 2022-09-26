Kerry

Kerry’s Noel O’Sullivan realises childhood rally dream with British Rally Championship glory

Killarney man and his Welsh pilot, Osian Pryce, take the crown with one round to spare after victory in Yorkshire last weekend

Noel O'Sullivan and Osian Pryce were crowned British Rally Champions in Yorkshire on Saturday Photo by Jakob Ebrey Photography/ BRC Media office Expand

Seán Moriarty

Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan has been crowned British Rally Champion after guiding Welsh driver Osian Pryce to victory on last weekend’s Trackrod Rally Yorkshire. The rally victory secured the title with one round to spare.

After taking the lead in the opening Dalby test under the cover of darkness on Friday night, Pryce and O’Sullivan were never headed. Despite having the weight of a title tilt on their shoulders, they brushed it aside with aplomb, winning four of the six stages to return to the Filey seafront finish to add their name to the coveted BRC trophy, joining the likes of Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen, Stig Blomqvist and Hannu Mikkola.

