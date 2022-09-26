Kerry

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin wins in Manchester to set up Celtic title fight in Dublin

Following a comfortable victory over Ryan Hibbert in Manchester, the Kingdom Warrior is a step closer to a Celtic title at light-heavyweight

Kevin Cronin (right) touches gloves with Ryan Hibbert (left) ahead of their fight at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on Saturday evening Expand

Damian Stack

Following a comfortable victory over local lad Ryan Hibbert in Manchester on Saturday evening, Kerry professional boxer Kevin Cronin is targeting a Celtic title fight against Dubliner Robbie Burke in Dublin in November.

The Milltown man had teased some big news to come in the wake of victory in Manchester last weekend and a first professional title fight – the Celtic title at light-heavyweight – certainly counts as such.

