Kerry’s Kevin Cronin wins in Manchester to set up Celtic title fight in Dublin

Following a comfortable victory over local lad Ryan Hibbert in Manchester on Saturday evening, Kerry professional boxer Kevin Cronin is targeting a Celtic title fight against Dubliner Robbie Burke in Dublin in November.

The Milltown man had teased some big news to come in the wake of victory in Manchester last weekend and a first professional title fight – the Celtic title at light-heavyweight – certainly counts as such.

“The promoter should be dropping it in the next week,” Cronin told The Kerryman on Monday afternoon.

"Everyone kind of knows it at this stage that it’s November 19. My side of it is done and the promoter was talking with the BUI over licensing and the deal was I win that fight on Saturday and I’m in for the title to fight Robbie Burke from Dublin, but I have to fight him in Dublin.

"Robbie Burke still has to go ahead and win his next fight. I think he’s fighting in England over the coming weeks. The fight is as good as made, not signed and sealed, but both teams are game. We’re up for it, they're up for it.

"I’ll go into his back-garden and take him on for the title. It’ll be a fun night, and we’ll have Kerry people up in numbers, because it’s going to be a loud, loud night.”

The Kingdom Warrior already had quite a lot of support in Manchester at the AJ Bell Stadium for the bout with the 29-year-old Hibbert.

Right from the off in the fight, Cronin’s superiority was clear. The Tralee-based fire-fighter had a slight edge on height and used it to telling effect, picking off Hibbert, who struggled to cope with what the Kerry man was bringing to the table.

Indeed, as the fight went on Cronin – whose movement was clearly superior to his rival’s – grew in confidence and remained very much on the front foot all the way through.

Nobody would have been the least bit surprised when the fight, over six rounds, was called for him on a score of 60-54.

“I thought he’d [Hibbert] come with a bit more,” the unbeaten brawler, with a five and 0 record, said.

"I even said it to him after that ‘it's your home city, I thought you were going to come’. He said he was ‘that was the plan’ and from watching a few videos he thought he could, but he said as soon as I landed a few shots he just said I punched a way harder than I looked’. He said it was impossible to do anything.”

After well over a year out of the ring it was a hugely impressive display by the title contender.

“It felt good,” he continued.

"I didn’t feel that I had much ring rust to be honest. I did expect to be to be sharp, but I thought in the first round I’d be getting my sharpness back. Even after the first bell I started letting my jab go and found my range straight away. It felt brilliant.

"I probably made easier work of it than I did with all my fights to date he probably would have been tougher than most of those lads, but I made easy work of it.

"I stuck behind exactly what we said we were going to do and we’d start off and get behind the jab and start off the on the front foot and step off and we did that all night. Whenever I saw any twitch that he was going to shoot I just stepped out of range and countered again and it just worked perfectly to be honest.”

As preparation for the title fight next November, last Saturday night's bout in Salford more than served its purpose, allowing Cronin to affirm his grown maturity as a professional boxer.

“I’ve definitely matured,” he noted.

"I was more calm in my attacks. I wasn’t rushing anything, put myself together and put in the shots at the right time. The lads just said to stay calm and you can see the difference it made.

"He [Hibbert] was obviously tough, he hung on in there for six rounds, but I had another good six rounds in me if I wanted them. It’s the first time I’ve been brought six rounds and, in fairness, that's brilliant.

"If I’m going to be brought six rounds in the next fight I’m going to need to know what that’s like, because it's going to be beyond that again. Now we know what the gas-tank is like, I can step more on the gas in the next one. I wasn't even breathing heavy there.”